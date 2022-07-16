“I did not renew to leave the club next year” – Manchester United-linked attacker makes defiant claim about future

As reported by LVZ via AS, Manchester United transfer target Christopher Nkunku has put an end to the speculation surrounding his latest contract extension.

The versatile French forward signed a new contract last month that will keep him at the Red Bull Arena until 2026. It was believed that the deal had a special clause that would have allowed him to leave the club next year.

Manchester United have been one of the clubs linked with a move for Nkunku. However, their chances of signing him have now reduced. The 24-year-old star clarified:

"I did not renew to leave the club next year."

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Most WhoScored Man of the Match awards in Europe's top 5 leagues this season:



🥇 Kylian Mbappe - 12

🥈 Karim Benzema - 10

🥉 Christopher Nkunku - 10



It's a French thing Most WhoScored Man of the Match awards in Europe's top 5 leagues this season:🥇 Kylian Mbappe - 12🥈 Karim Benzema - 10🥉 Christopher Nkunku - 10It's a French thing ⭐ Most WhoScored Man of the Match awards in Europe's top 5 leagues this season:🥇 Kylian Mbappe - 12🥈 Karim Benzema - 10🥉 Christopher Nkunku - 10🇫🇷 It's a French thing https://t.co/gBmpVDzsaX

Having joined the Bundesliga club from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2019, Nkunku has made himself a household name in European football. His latest season was also his most productive one yet, with the France international netting 35 goals in 52 games across all competitions.

Nkunku's ability to play anywhere across midfield and the front line is an added bonus - one that would have certainly benefited Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United could also miss out on Marseille and Chelsea target Jonathan Clauss

It seems that apart from Christopher Nkunku, Manchester United could now miss out on another Frenchman in Jonathan Clauss.

90min report that Marseille are trying to 'fend off' interest from Chelsea and the Red Devils for the RC Lens full-back.

Valued at €10m by his current club, the 29-year-old had a breakthrough season in France last term. He even earned his debut senior cap for Les Blues during that time and could make the cut for France's 26-man squad that will travel to Qatar for the World Cup. This has clearly attracted interest from the big boys of Europe.

Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella



Both Chelsea and United will only move if their players are sold.



Marseille trying to complete a deal but far from done. Atletico Madrid also in the race. #mufc twitter.com/standardsport/… Standard Sport @standardsport



✍️

bit.ly/3O9KGwI Chelsea and Manchester United in fight over £8m defender Jonathan Clauss.✍️ @NizaarKinsella Chelsea and Manchester United in fight over £8m defender Jonathan Clauss.✍️ @NizaarKinsellabit.ly/3O9KGwI Manchester United have joined the race for £8m Jonathan Clauss.Both Chelsea and United will only move if their players are sold.Marseille trying to complete a deal but far from done. Atletico Madrid also in the race. #cfc Manchester United have joined the race for £8m Jonathan Clauss. Both Chelsea and United will only move if their players are sold. Marseille trying to complete a deal but far from done. Atletico Madrid also in the race. #cfc #mufc twitter.com/standardsport/…

Atletico Madrid are another team keen to sign the 29-year-old but it seems that Marseille are trying their level best to bring Clauss to Orange Velodrome.

Manchester United currently have Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot as options in the same position. However, t remains to be seen if Ten Hag will trust either player with a place in his starting XI.

The Red Devils have already signed a new player on the opposite flank in Tyrell Malacia and only time will tell if they bring in another full-back this summer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far