"I repeat it once again because no one wants to hear it” – Christophe Galtier makes emphatic claim on his future after PSG title win

In an unequivocal declaration concerning his future, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier recently staked his claim to another season with the Parisian club. This proclamation came after PSG barely held their own against Strasbourg in their penultimate game of the season on Saturday, May 27.

PSG drew 1-1 away at Strasbourg. Regardless of the result, though, the Parisians won the Ligue 1 title. This triumph ensures PSG their ninth championship in 11 seasons, marking Galtier's first full season as the club's manager.

Despite the victory, the echoing chorus of dissatisfaction from the Parisian crowd refuses to be silenced. Even with a championship under their belt, Galtier's crew had a rocky second half of the season, with six losses and four draws in their 37 league outings.

The team couldn't prevent an unceremonious exit from the UEFA Champions League in the last 16 at the hands of Bayern Munich either. They followed a similar fate in the French Cup, losing against Olympique Marseille in the Round of 16.

Former manager Mauricio Pochettino suffered a similar fate - the title at home but stumbling in Europe. It led to his premature departure from the helm of the club last summer as Galtier replaced him.

There have, hence, been speculation regarding the French manager's future at the Parc des Princes. However, after clinching his second Ligue 1 title as a manager, his first coming with Lens in the 2020-21 season, Galtier vehemently asserted (via Mirror):

"I deserve a second season at Paris Saint-Germain! I repeat it once again because no one wants to hear it but it was a very special season. We had to stay the course even when we thought everyone had their heads under water. I pay tribute to my players who have not given up. I am very happy and I don't want us to trivialize [this title win]!"

The audacity of Galtier's appeal is not lost on the club's Qatari owners. Whether this defiant plea will suffice to keep him in the dugout is anyone's guess.

Lionel Messi makes history amidst PSG's Ligue 1 triumph

In a masterstroke moment that further cements his legend, Lionel Messi netted a crucial goal for PSG against Strasbourg, securing yet another Ligue 1 title. This stunning strike saw the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner claim a new record. He has now scored the most number of goals scored in Europe's top five leagues, moving over his long-standing rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

The journey to this accomplishment has been far from smooth sailing for both Messi and PSG. Despite his illustrious status, the Argentine icon faced inconceivable jeers and boos from his own supporters. This is for his poor performances in the Champions League, his visiting Saudi Arabia without permission, and more.

Nevertheless, Messi kept his eyes on the prize, reaching a phenomenal personal milestone with the Parisian club. His decisive goal against Strasbourg was more than just a championship clincher. It was a record-breaker, marking his 496th goal in Europe's top five leagues with PSG and Barcelona. He has scored 474 goals in La Liga and 22 goals in Ligue 1.

Prior to this, the record was held by Cristiano Ronaldo. He amassed a remarkable 495 goals during his tenures at Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus.

Poll : 0 votes