"I am sad and disappointed" - Spanish star striker Borja Iglesias decides to boycott national team after Luis Rubiales announcement

In a domino effect following Luis Rubiales' refusal to step down, Real Betis star Borja Iglesias has decided to boycott the national team until the Spanish FA president's situation gets resolved.

The 30-year-old striker has been a mainstay for Los Verdiblancos, netting 50 goals for his side in four seasons. His heroics at club level finally earned him a national call-up in 2022, ahead of La Roja's UEFA Nations League clashes against Switzerland and Portugal.

Nevertheless, Borja Iglesias has forfeited the temptation of donning his national colours once again in light of Luis Rubiales' antics in this year's FIFA Women's World Cup.

Following much speculation about the resignation of the Spanish FA chief, the 46-year-old official clarified his stance by declining to step down from his post. During a meeting of the federation's general assembly, Luis Rubiales stated (source: ESPN),

Do you think this [incident] is so serious that I should go, after the best management in the history of Spanish football? Let me tell you: I'm not going to resign.

Rubiales' reaction seemingly took a toll on the Betis forward. Borja Iglesias posted his take on social media about the said decision, stating (source: The Mirror),

I am sad and disappointed. As a footballer and as a person I don't feel represented by what happened today in the [the Spanish FA headquarters].

Wearing the Spanish National Team shirt is one of the greatest things that has happened to me in my career. I don't know if at some point I will be an option again, but I have made the decision not to return to the National Team until things change and this type of act does not go unpunished.

Compatriot Hector Bellerin shared Iglesias' sentiments and joined hands with Borja Iglesias in boycotting the Spanish National team until Luis Rubiales is ousted from his office.

Borja Iglesias' decision comes after a flurry of controversial statements by Luis Rubiales

As soon as Jennifer Hermoso took a stand against the disgraced Spanish FA official, who inexplicably kissed her on the lips during Spain's World Cup celebrations, the footballing world expected an immediate expulsion of Luis Rubiales from the Spanish FA.

However, while addressing the federation, the former Spanish defender confirmed that he would be fighting the case. Rubiales said (source: ESPN):

Is a consensual kiss enough to remove me? I'm going to fight until the end. I hope the law is followed, and that as there's no reason to [remove me], it won't happen.

My desire in that moment was exactly the same as if I'd have been kissing one of my daughters.. It was a spontaneous kiss, mutual, euphoric and consensual. That's the key.

The final verdict on the RFEF president is yet to be decided.