“I said to him that he probably doesn’t like easy goals” - Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca lifts lid on chat with Marc Guiu after embarrassing miss

Enzo Maresca recorded his first victory as Chelsea's head coach as the Blues secured a 2-0 win over Servette in the Conference League qualification round on Thursday, August 22. While the scoreline appears convincing, the performance was far from it, as the English giants struggled to create opportunities in the first half.

One of the few chances they did create came through 18-year-old Marc Guiu, who was making his first start for the club. He put the Servette goalkeeper under heavy pressure early on and did well to win the ball. With the goalkeeper out of position and the entire goal at his mercy, his effort was rather weak and was ultimately saved.

In light, that miss was embarrassing for the youngster, who struggled to get into the game after that. He was eventually replaced by Cole Palmer in the 57th minute. However, Maresca was quick to support Guiu and praised his approach without the ball on the night.

“I said to him that he probably doesn’t like easy goals, he likes difficult goals! For me, it is very normal. He is [born in] 2006. He is the youngest one in the squad. The way he works off the ball, he runs a lot, he presses. It doesn’t matter, he is going to score," Maresca said (via Football London).

Chelsea signed Guiu from Barcelona for £5 million on a five-year deal. While the Spaniard is considered a player with great potential at the club, Nicolas Jackson and Joao Felix are likely to be ahead of him in the pecking order this season.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca pleased with Chelsea’s performance

Servette appeared to be the better side in the first half, with the Chelsea supporters voicing their displeasure by jeering at their players at the halftime whistle.

However, Enzo Maresca’s team talk seemed to have changed the dynamics in the second half. The Blues came out on the front foot and were rewarded for their efforts five minutes into the second period.

Christopher Nkunku won a penalty and converted the spot-kick himself, while substitute Noni Madueke added a second goal in the 76th minute to seal the game.

Despite the boos at halftime, Maresca expressed his satisfaction with the performance.

“I really liked the team on and off the ball, especially at the beginning of the game, we created some chances. We started in exactly the same way in the second-half; very aggressive off the ball and on the ball we played really well in some moments. But also, because we are in the process, there are some moments we can manage better and we struggled but it is all normal, the Italian tactician said.

Chelsea will next face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Sunday, August 25, before playing the second leg against Servette in Switzerland next week.

