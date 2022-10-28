“I said: ‘Yes. I want to go and see what happens’” - 19-year-old midfielder reveals how he tried to secure Stamford Bridge switch after Chelsea interest 

Dynamo Moscow attacking midfielder Arsen Zakharyan has revealed that he was eager to secure a move to Chelsea when informed of the club's interest.

Zakharyan, 19, is one of Russia's most promising talents as he has flourished for Moscow.

He has made 17 appearances across competitions this season, scoring three goals and contributing five assists.

A brilliant passer of the ball who gets at opposition defenses with his impressive dribbling, Zakharyan's stock is rising.

Chelsea have taken notice and are interested in the teenager, but sanctions on Russian football have proved problematic.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the Blues haven't given up on signing Zakharyan and are prepared to pay his release clause.

The stumbling block is that FIFA and UEFA's rules over the current war in Ukraine prevent Graham Potter's side from completing a deal.

However, Zakharyan is still keen to move to Stamford Bridge and has not ruled out securing a move to west London on a loan deal.

The Russian teenager was quoted as saying (via Fabrizio Romano):

“My agents were informed about Chelsea interest. I said: ‘Yes. I want to go and see what happens’. I didn't rule out a loan option”

Zakharyan may try to change nationality as his parents are Armenian. That would allow him to secure a move to Stamford Bridge.

Yet, Jacobs also reports that the Football Federation of Armenia denies that the attacking midfielder is attempting to change citizenship.

Zakharyan has two years left on his current deal at the VTB Arena.

Potter wants Chelsea to create more chances for Raheem Sterling

Sterling has struggled for goals

Sterling arrived at Chelsea from Manchester City in the summer for £50.6 million and came with a reputation for being one of the Premier League's top attackers.

He made 339 appearances during his time at the Etihad Stadium, scoring 131 goals and provided 95 assists.

The English forward kickstarted his Blues career with four goals in his first seven appearances across competitions.

However, Sterling has been in a drought since his impressive goalscoring start to life at Stamford Bridge and has netted just once under Potter.

The Blues boss is not worried about the lack of goals but wants his side to create more chances for Sterling.

Potter said (via the Chelsea Chronicle):

“No. Raheem’s quality speaks for itself. Sometimes the team doesn’t function as well and then the forwards can suffer. So rather than zoom in on the individual it’s better for me to think about the team and how we can attack better, and how we can create more chances for Raheem.”

Sterling will be expected to line up for Potter's side against Brighton & Hove Albion on 29 October.

The west Londoners are fifth in the league on 21 points and face Potter's former Seagulls, who are in ninth on 15 points.

