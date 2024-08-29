"I said yes immediately because I know the history of this club" - Federico Chiesa speaks out after completing Liverpool move

Federico Chiesa has shared his thoughts after joining Liverpool from Juventus. The attacker joins for a reported fee of €13 million plus add-ons.

The Reds were fairly quiet in the ongoing summer transfer window for most parts. However, they recently signed Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia, with the goalkeeper set to arrive at Anfield next summer. They have now announced the signing of Chiesa from Juventus.

After his announcement on Thursday (August 29), the Italian told the club's website:

“I'm so happy to be a Liverpool player. When Richard Hughes called me and he said, 'Do you want to join Liverpool?' – and the coach called me – I said yes immediately because I know the history of this club, I know what it represents to the fans.

Trending

“So, I'm so happy and I can't wait to get started.”

Chiesa, 26, is primarily a left winger and showed his prowess with Juventus and the Italian national team. He joined the Bianconeri from Fiorentina in 2020 and registered 32 goals and 23 assists in 131 games for them.

He's had to deal with multiple injury issues over the years, though, including an ACL injury in the 2021-22 season.

Former Everton CEO claims Liverpool will sign two more players

The Merseysiders have made two signings so far this summer. With less than two days remaining in the summer transfer window, it will be interesting to see if they add to their squad.

According to former Everton CEO Keith Wyness, the Reds are in line to sign at least two more players this summer. He said (via Football365):

“If I was a Liverpool fan, I would be concerned. But my sources are telling me that there will be two definitely coming in.

“There’ll be two incomings at Anfield, they’ve had a great start to the season and played some nice football. Everyone’s on board with what’s going on, so there’s no real fan revolution going on – the Liverpool ship is a pretty happy one. Two more bodies through the door and that atmosphere will only get better.”

The Reds have been linked with a potential move for Olympique Lyon attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki. They are also monitoring RB Leipzig defender Mohamed Simakan.

The Merseysiders parted ways with Joel Matip on a free transfer earlier this summer while Sepp van der Berg also left to join Brentford. With Joe Gomez's future also under speculation, they need defensive reinforcements.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback