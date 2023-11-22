"I would have been in Saudi Arabia" - On-loan Chelsea star's father believes his son should have accepted '€45m per year' offer from Al-Hilal

Chelsea loanee Romelu Lukaku's father, Roger, has opened up about his son's loan move to AS Roma in the summer. He insisted that had he been in the Belgium international's shoes, he would have joined Al-Hilal instead.

Lukaku returned to Stamford Bridge after the completion of his season-long loan spell at Inter Milan this summer. The Belgian forward entertained suitors after making it clear that he does not see any future at Chelsea.

The Nerazzurri were reportedly interested in securing the 30-year-old striker's services on a permanent deal. However, Inter pulled out of the race after reports suggested that Lukaku was in talks with Juventus over a potential move. The transfer never materialized.

The Belgian attracted offers from Saudi Arabia as well, but nothing came of it and he eventually joined Jose Mourinho at AS Roma on loan.

Lukaku's father believes the monetary benefits of a move to the Middle East are too lucrative to pass on. Regarding his son's summer transfer saga, Roger said in an interview with La Dernière Heure (via Sport Witness):

“He made the right choice by going to Roma. But I would have been in Saudi Arabia. I told Jordan [Lukaku] – with whom the flow goes better – to give him my message that he had to go to Al-Hilal. How much would he have earned? €45m per year? And he would have signed for three years?"

He added:

"He should have spoken to Tedesco to see if he could keep his place in the national team, like Ronaldo. Romelu has two children. He is already 30 years old. At some point you have to think about yourself, but he wanted to stay in Europe.”

It remains to be seen where Lukaku will end up after his loan deal at Roma expires at the end of the season.

Chelsea set asking price for Romelu Lukaku as Roma pursue permanent transfer - Reports

Chelsea have set a price tag of £37 million for Lukaku as Roma look to secure the Belgian forward on a permanent transfer, according to Standard Sport. The Serie A side are reportedly willing to pay up as well after the striker's sensational start to the 2023/24 campaign.

Lukaku has been in stellar form for Roma this season, unlike his struggles at Chelsea. The Belgian striker has scored nine goals in 14 appearances across competitions for the Italian side this campaign.

He just netted four goals for Belgium as well in their 5-0 win over Azerbaijan on Sunday (19 November). Despite his form, Chelsea are reportedly looking to sell the player next summer.

Roma manager Jose Mourinho is understood to be in favor of a move for Lukaku, but the Portuguese manager's future at the club remains uncertain, as per the aforementioned outlet.