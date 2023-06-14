"I saw the desire" - Alexis Mac Allister reveals key reason for joining Liverpool over other clubs

Liverpool's new signing Alexis Mac Allister has stated that speaking to manager Jurgen Klopp was one of the key motivating factors for his transfer.

The Argentine midfielder joined the Reds from Brighton & Hove Albion for £35 million. Speaking about his decision to join the Merseyside club, Mac Allister claimed that he felt he shared a common desire with Klopp to win trophies.

Since joining Liverpool in 2015, the German manager has won seven trophies, including one UEFA Champions League trophy and one Premier League title.

“I had the chance to talk to him [Klopp]. It was one of the most important things to make the decision so early in the market. I saw the desire to have myself and the desire to continue winning titles for the club, so for me it was very important. To arrive at one of the biggest clubs in the world and the biggest in England is a great joy and a dream," Mac Allister said.

Mac Allister, 24, had an excellent 2022-23 campaign for club and country. Playing as a central, defensive, or attacking midfielder, he contributed 12 goals and three assists in 40 games across competitions for Brighton.

He also helped Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring one goal and providing one assist in six games.

Liverpool targeting 2 more midfielders this summer: Reports

The likes of Naby Keita, James Milner, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain left Liverpool on free transfers this summer, creating the need for more midfield reinforcements. While they have signed Alexis Mac Allister, the Reds are looking to bring in more midfielders.

As per the Mirror, they are interested in Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella and OGC Nice's Khephren Thuram.

Barella, 26, has been a key member of the Inter squad since joining the club from Cagliari in 2019. He has made 187 appearances for the club, scoring 20 goals and providing 44 assists. The Italian midfielder also helped the Nerazzurri reach the UEFA Champions League final last season, where they lost against Manchester City.

Barella's contract with Inter expires in 2026 and as per Transfermarkt, his market value is €70 million.

Liverpool are also interested in Thuram, who had an impressive season with OGC Nice. The 22-year-old contributed two goals and eight assists in 48 games across competitions as a central/defensive midfielder.

He would be a comparatively cheaper option for the Reds, with his contract expiring in 2025 and his market value being €32 million.

