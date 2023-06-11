"I saw a lot of people talking for me when I didn’t speak to anybody" - Arsenal legend Thierry Henry addresses future amid PSG links

Arsenal icon Thierry Henry has addressed his future amid rumors of him joining Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as part of the backroom staff. The Frenchman has been touted as a candidate to accompany Julian Nagelsmann to the Parc des Princes but has quashed those rumors.

While discussing his future during the coverage of the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday, June 10, Henry denied speculations of possibly moving to PSG. The former France and Arsenal striker told CBS Sports, as quoted by PSG Talk:

“I saw a lot of people talking for me when I didn’t speak to anybody; OK, nobody and people are talking.”

Henry added:

“There is recently a journalist that used the fact that he wanted to do an article about the show, which was a good article, but at one point, he talked about actually my contract … But he mentioned if I was going to be here next year, and I just said, ‘Well, I’m going to have to speak with and see the contract and how it’s going to go.’

"But then he used my answer to talk about the rumors and see where it’s going to go, which I thought was out of order because your job as a journalist is not to lie to people … So I’m here at the moment, so we’re going to still have to talk.”

It was reported earlier this week that Henry could form part of Nagelsmann's backroom staff should the German take charge at the Parc des Princes in the summer.

Nagelsmann has been out of work since parting ways with Bayern Munich earlier this year and has since been strongly linked with the Tottenham Hotspur job along with the Ligue 1 champions.

Henry previously worked as an assistant to Roberto Martinez for the Belgian national side. He also managed Monaco in Ligue 1 and Montreal Impact in the Major League Soccer but his tenure as a manager was short-lived.

William Saliba makes huge Arsenal contract demand amid interest from PSG - Reports

William Saliba is reportedly demanding a huge pay raise from Arsenal amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The France international had a remarkable season for the Gunners, playing a key role in their title charge.

Arsenal are reportedly planning to tie the 22-year-old down with a new deal following his excellent season. The Gunners are understood to have tabled an offer of £120,000 a week in wages, which is significantly lower than the player's demands.

Saliba is set to enter the final 12 months of his deal at the Emirates next month and earns just £40,000 on a weekly basis. According to CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs, Saliba wants a notable pay raise.

The journalist told GiveMeSport, via football.london:

"He obviously wants to be well compensated, and quite rightly so given the season that he's just had. It was always going to take a bit more time. There's bound to be suitors and interest in Saliba because of the current contractual situation."

While Arsenal remain hopeful of agreeing a new deal with Saliba, PSG's interest in the Frenchman makes things difficult for the north London giants.

