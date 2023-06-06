William Saliba makes huge Arsenal contract demand amid interest from PSG: Reports

William Saliba is reportedly asking for a huge pay raise from Arsenal amidst interest from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The French centre-back has had a superb debut season in England, helping the Gunners mount a serious charge for the title. His back injury in March was a turning point, with Arsenal winning just five of their remaining 10 league games and letting Manchester City overtake them in the table.

Saliba's performances have nudged Arsenal in the direction of proposing a new deal to him. They have reportedly tabled an offer of £120,000 a week in wages, which is significantly lower than the player's demands.

Saliba is set to enter the final 12 months of his deal at the Emirates next month - a contract that sees him pocket £40,000 on a weekly basis. According to CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs, Saliba wants a notable pay raise.

The journalist told GiveMeSport, via Football.London:

"He obviously wants to be well compensated, and quite rightly so given the season that he's just had. It was always going to take a bit more time. There's bound to be suitors and interest in Saliba because of the current contractual situation."

The Gunners are believed to be confident of getting him to sign a new contract with the club. PSG, meanwhile, are believed to be monitoring his situation in north London.

Les Parisiens could do with some fresh legs in central defense, where they currently have Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe as their first-team options. Sergio Ramos could leave PSG summer if he doesn't agree to a significant pay cut.

Meanwhile, defensive midfielder Danilo Pereira has had to play as a centre-back several times this season for PSG.

What Arsenal boss has said about Saliba's contract situation amid PSG links

Mikel Arteta addressed William Saliba's contract situation at Arsenal last month. Speaking ahead of his team's 2-0 league win against Newcastle United on May 7, the Spaniard said, via ESPN:

"We want to keep our best talent, especially the players that deserve some recognition. I think he has been incredible since he came back from his loan period and we want to reward him, that is for sure. We will find the right moment to do that... The communication and the relationship is super. It is about timing, I think. Nothing else."

Saliba, 22, was signed from Saint-Etienne in the summer of 2019 for £27 million before being sent back to Sainte Les Verts for the season. He was loaned to OGC Nice for six months in January 2021 before temporarily joining Olympique de Marseille for the 2021-22 campaign.

All 33 of his senior appearances for Arsenal have come this season, showcasing his rise to prominence under Arteta.

