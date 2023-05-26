PSG star to receive 1-year contract extension & 50 per cent pay cut this summer - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) reportedly want to offer a one-year contract extension to Sergio Ramos which will include a 50% pay cut.

The legendary Spanish centre-back's current deal expires this summer, but Les Parisiens are said to be impressed by his performances and leadership. As per RMC Sport, he wants to continue at PSG and understands that he cannot continue to pocket the same salary.

It remains to be seen, though, if Ramos will be open to slashing his current wages in half. Despite his age, the 37-year-old has been a crucial part of Christophe Galtier's team, featuring in 43 games across competitions this term.

Ramos' consistency, experience and fitness make him a vital asset for PSG to have. Apart from the Spaniard, Galtier has Presnel Kimpembe and Marquinhos as his centre-back options.

El Chadaille Bitshiabu, 17, could use some more first-team experience before becoming a regular first-team starter. Eintracht Frankfurt are believed to be interested in signing him, likely on a loan deal.

Hence, Ramos could still be useful for the Parisians next season. Moreover, his invaluable experience in Europe can help the French giants land a long-awaited continental trophy. The Spaniard has won four UEFA Champions Leagues - all with Real Madrid.

What Galtier has said about Sergio Ramos' PSG future

Manager Christophe Galtier has lauded Sergio Ramos for what he brings to the pitch and the dressing room at Paris Saint-Germain.

About the former Real Madrid centre-back's future in Paris, Galtier said in a recent press conference (via PSGTalk):

"He is a very professional player. When you have such a track record at that age, you put all the chances on your side to perform well. … He is an important player in the dressing room."

The French tactician added:

"As for his future, there are discussions between the sports management and Sergio. We’ll see what happens. As I speak, I am very satisfied with his season and especially with what he brings on match days but also on a daily basis."

Ramos' most recent appearance came in the 2-1 Ligue 1 win against Auxerre on May 21, where he played the full 90 minutes. His team need just one point from their remaining two games to win the league.

