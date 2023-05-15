Bundesliga club target PSG forward on loan for next season - Reports 

Eintracht Frankfurt are reportedly trying to sign Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Hugo Ekitike on loan in the summer.

The French striker arrived at the Parc des Princes on loan from Stade Reims last summer with an obligation to make the move permanent. As per PSGTalk, PSG will pay a fee of €35 million, including add-ons, to Reims at the end of the season.

According to German outlet BILD (h/t Get Football News Germany), Frankfurt sporting director Markus Krosche recently visited Paris to hold discussions over the 17-year-old centre-back El-Chadaille Bitshiabu. Talks over Ekitike, 20, also reportedly took place.

Frankfurt's pursuit of a loan deal for Ekitike will not depend on Randal Kolo Muani's future. The 24-year-old striker has been linked with a move to Manchester United ahead of next season.

Frankfurt strikers Rafael Santos Borre and Lucas Alario are reportedly linked with exits this summer due to a lack of playing time. They have started a combined 12 Bundesliga games between them this term.

It remains to be seen if PSG will be open to letting Ekitike leave, given Neymar Jr. and Lionel Messi's situation. Neymar is reportedly linked with a move to Newcastle United, while the Argentina icon could join Barcelona as a free agent in the summer.

In such a situation, Kylian Mbappe will be Christophe Galtier's only trusted striker up front alongside Ekitike from the current squad.

Hugo Ekitike admitted to snubbing Newcastle to join PSG

Newcastle United were reportedly interested in signing Hugo Ekitike from Reims last summer.

However, the Frenchman was convinced that he wanted to join PSG after holding talks with the club's football advisor Luis Campos. Furthermore, the lure of staying in his homeland proved too difficult to turn down. Speaking to Le Parisien in July, Ekitike said (via the Athletic):

"I had an appointment with Luis (Campos), which meant a lot to me. It was not so long ago. We talked a lot. He's someone I value a lot. I wanted to come to PSG before this exchange, but he convinced me even more.

He added:

"I’m not setting aside everything Newcastle did for me to come. If I had to go abroad, I would have gone there. But when PSG wants you, and you’re French, you can’t refuse."

The Reims-born forward's first season in Paris hasn't gone according to plan, as he has netted just four times in 30 games across competitions.

