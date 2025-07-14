"I saw Maresca push players" - PSG boss Luis Enrique makes stance clear on fight with Joao Pedro after CWC final loss to Chelsea

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Luis Enrique has shared his perspective on the scuffle that ensued with the Chelsea players after the FIFA Club World Cup final. The Blue's ran out comprehensive 3-0 winners over their French counterparts to claim the inaugural edition of the revamped competition.

Enrique spoke with reporters after tempers had calmed down in the aftermath of the skirmish, explaining his involvement. The former Barcelona boss pointed a finger at his opposite number Enzo Maresca for pushing and shoving players instead of trying to douse the tension after the game.

"What happened at the end of the match was a situation that everyone could have avoided. I tried to separate the players, there was tension. We should have all prevented the situation from escalating. I have no problem speaking up. After the match, there was a lot of tension. Everyone pushed and shoved players, a result of the tension. I saw Maresca push players, and people pushed him. These are situations we should all avoid. What I did was separate the players."

Luis Enrique had a direct altercation with Chelsea star Joao Pedro that saw him apparently grab the 23-year-old by the throat. He then appeared to slap the Brazilian, leading him to fall to the turf before his teammates came running over. French defender Presnel Kimpembe pulled Enrique away from the scene, while Gianluigi Donnarumma bore the brunt of the Blues' reaction.

Chelsea had defeated Les Parisiens by three unreplied goals, with Cole Palmer hitting a brace and Joao Pedro scoring the third, all in the first half. PSG finished the game with ten players as a frustrated Joao Neves was shown a straight red for violent conduct, as he pulled Marc Cucurella down by his hair.

Chelsea, PSG stars receive individual honours following Club World Cup campaign

Chelsea and PSG stars were among the recipients of the individual awards following the conclusion of the maiden edition of the FIFA Club World Cup. The Premier League side won the tournament, defeating their French counterparts 3-0 at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

PSG youngster Desire Doue was named as the Young Player of the Tournament after scoring once for the European champions in the competition. Real Madrid star Gonzalo Garcia won the Golden Boot as the top goalscorer with four goals and an assist in six appearances in the competition.

Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez won the Golden Glove as the best goalkeeper, having kept three clean sheets in six appearances in the competition. His teammate Cole Palmer also received the Golden Ball as the best player of the tournament, having scored three goals and provided two assists in six games.

