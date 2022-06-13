"I didn't say anything bad" - 26-year-old PSG star provides update on his future

Presnel Kimpembe has retracted his statement on his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) future and claimed he was not hinting at a move away from the club. The Frenchman is heading towards the end of his contract with the club but is reportedly keen on penning a new deal.

Kimpembe has two years left on his current contract at Parc des Princes and has admitted that he would like to extend his stay. He added that this is a key moment for his career as it could be his last chance for a significant increase in wages.

The centre-back claimed he wanted to meet the PSG management, and discuss his role at the club soon. The message also seemed to hint at a move away from the club as he said:

"Everyone knows the love I have for PSG. It's reciprocal. I will be 27 in August, it is a key moment in my career. I am waiting to meet the future sports management in relation to the club's project. We will have to discuss fairly quickly."

However, he clarified his statement from last week ahead of France's Nations League game against Croatia on Monday.

Speaking to the media at a press conference on Sunday, he said:

"I said that my next contract will be decisive, that I wanted to be able to know what the club's project was. I didn't say anything bad. I arrived at the club I was 9-10 years old. It is legitimate to be able to ask your club what the future project is and what role will be assigned to me. I'm focused on the Blues and tomorrow's match (Monday)."

PSG's Presnel Kimpembe on Chelsea radar

Chelsea are in desperate need of centre-back signings this summer with Antonio Rudiger off to Real Madrid, while Andreas Christensen reportedly closing in on a move to Barcelona.

The Blues have been linked with several defenders, including PSG's Kimpembe, and reports suggest Thiago Silva has urged his former PSG teammate to make the switch.

Thomas Tuchel spoke about the importance of this summer's transfer window and said:

"We are rebuilding, not improving the squad. We are rebuilding. This is always challenging, but we are up for the challenge."

Chelsea are now under new ownership and are working behind the scenes on transfers.

