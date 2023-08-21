"I would say the process to get there was pretty horrific" - Gary Neville reacts to Manchester United parting ways with Mason Greenwood

Gary Neville has hit out at Manchester United over the way they have handled Mason Greenwood's situation after they announced his departure.

The Red Devils released a statement on Monday (August 21) in which they confirmed Greenwood would be departing the club. The 21-year-old was arrested on sexual assault-related charges in January 2022 but charges were dropped against him earlier this year.

Manchester United then conducted their own internal investigation into the matter. This took many months with fans getting little information into the progress of it or the thinking of the higher-ups at Old Trafford.

Neville has slammed his former club for their controversial investigation. He told Sky Sports that the right decision was made:

"Yes, I think [they made the right decision]. It was clear from day one, to me and to everyone who saw what was released, that he would never play for Manchester United."

The pundit continued by delving into the investigation which he claims was horrific:

They got there, but I would say the process to get there was pretty horrific. I think when you have important and difficult situations like this, it requires strong and authoritative leadership and it comes from the very top and Manchester United don't have that."

It's reported that the club were prepared to bring Greenwood back until mass backlash from fans. They then made a U-turn over their decision that has infuriated many of the public due to its nature.

Neville touched on this by explaining why United shouldn't have been allowed to decide such a crucial matter:

"And on an issue like domestic abuse and violence against women, that brings me to a third point: it takes independence. Manchester United must not be judge and jury on such an important issue, not only for themselves, but also for the game."

The Red Devils say they are going to work mutually with Greenwood on his departure from the club. He has been at Old Trafford his entire career, climbing the youth ranks before making the step up to the senior team in 2018. He bagged 35 goals and 12 assists in 129 games across competitions.

Women's Equality party welcome Manchester United's decision over Greenwood but hit out at their statement

The club have shown support for Mason Greenwood in their statement.

The Women's Equality party (WEP) have welcomed Manchester United's decision not to reinstate Greenwood. However, they insist that the decision came as a result of 'enormous' social media and press pressure.

The Daily Mail quote Chris Paouros who is a spokesperson for WEP. He says that the club's statement showed no remorse:

“Manchester United’s statement today showed no remorse, despite admitting to ‘mistakes’, it doesn’t take responsibility, and it doesn’t once mention how the club is tackling violence against women and girls."

Paouros continued by claiming that it has done nothing to help tackle the issue of domestic violence:

“It will do nothing to reassure women that claims made against men in positions of power in their club will be taken seriously.”

There has been a split within the United camp regarding Greenwood's situation. Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag and his teammates have reportedly been open to his return. However, several staff members contemplated leaving the club had he returned.