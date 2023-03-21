"I was so scared" - Arsenal superstar opens up on injury nightmare and reveals he played on for 15 minutes despite knee problem

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has opened up on his injury nightmare and has revealed that he played on for 15 minutes despite suffering a knee problem.

The Gunners attacker suffered a knee injury while representing Brazil in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and had to undergo surgery. He picked up a knee injury in Brazil's final group-stage game against Cameroon and eventually missed the rest of the tournament.

The former Manchester City striker only made his comeback from injury on March 12 in a 3-0 Premier League victory against Fulham.

Jesus recently opened up on his injury and revealed that he did not even realize the extent of his injury and kept playing. In a documentary series produced by Arsenal and Adidas, Jesus said, as quoted by Goal:

“To be honest, I don't know what happened, I don't feel nothing but something changed. I kept playing without pain, discomfort, nothing. Then I get subbed off, nothing."

The Brazil international has claimed that he felt discomfort after being subbed off and felt scared. He also insisted that he has been playing through pain since he was young. He added:

"Then after, on the bench it became so big I couldn't bend my knee and I was so scared you know. I've always been good with pain, I have played football since I was or 12 years old and have played with pain.”

Jesus' injury was considered a major blow for Arsenal but the Gunners have done exceptionally well in the absence of their star attacker.

Eddie Nketiah and January-signing Leandro Trossard have filled in admirably for the Brazilian while he was sidelined.

Jesus has made a huge impact at the Emirates last summer following his £45 million move from Manchester City. The four-time Premier League winner has scored five goals and provided seven assists in 23 games for Mikel Arteta's side across competitions.

Andy Townsend hails Arsenal star

Former Chelsea midfielder turned television pundit Andy Townsend has heaped praise on Arsenal wizard Bukayo Saka for his exploits this season. He said:

“He is some player, that boy, isn’t he? Every time I go and watch him play, he makes the difference, he sets them up, he assists, and he works unbelievably hard for the team. He's such a good player.”

Saka has been immense for his boyhood club this season as the Gunners lead the Premier League table by eight points. The England international has registered a combined total of 13 goals and 10 assists across all competitions.

