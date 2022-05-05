“I only scored two” – Rodrygo opens up on interesting hat-trick bet with father, insists he will win it by scoring in Champions League final for Real Madrid 

Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes has opened up on an interesting bet he made with his father over scoring a hat-trick in the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg with Manchester City on Wednesday.

The Brazilian forward scored a vital double against City in the dying embers of a pulsating semi-final clash. Rodrygo scored in the 90th and 91st minutes to force extra time after Riyad Mahrez had given the visitors the lead.

Karim Benzema then scored from the spot in extra time to send Los Blancos through to their third UEFA Champions League final in five years. Madrid will play Liverpool in the final, in a repeat of the 2018 title match that Los Blancos won 3-1. Interestingly, the Reds will also play their third final in five years.

Rodrygo has brought to light a bet he made with his father, which he subsequently lost, but he has eyes set on having a say in the final in Paris on May 28. The Real Madrid youngster said (via ESPN):

"I made a bet with my father that I would score three goals and, well, I only scored two. I'm missing one, I will get that one in the final."

The Brazilian was then asked whether he meant Luka Modric, 36, who he jokingly calls his father, given that the midfielder is only one year older than his real father. Rodrygo replied that he referred to his 'real' father Eric Goes:

"My real father."

Real Madrid and Liverpool eye records in blockbuster Champions League final

A huge Champions League final beckons.

Rodrygo's two goals will go down in Los Blancos' history, as his quickfire double propelled the La Liga winners towards another Champions League title.

They will have to beat an impressive Liverpool side, who themselves are eyeing a record feat. The Reds, who are in their third Champions League final in five years, are in contention for an unprecedented quadruple.

The Reds already have the Carabao Cup in their trophy cabinet, having beaten Chelsea in February at the Wembley Stadium. The two sides will once again do battle for the FA Cup at Wembley on May 14, with Klopp's side also in a closely fought title race with Manchester City.

Liverpool trail Pep Guardiola's side by just a point with four games remaining. The Reds will hope to overhaul that deficit and also win their two finals in the next four weeks.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, claimed the La Liga title last week, beating Espanyol on April 30. With that win, Carlo Ancelotti became the first manager to win the league title in five different countries.

The Italian has won the Serie A with AC Milan, Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain, the Premier League with Chelsea and the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich. Ancelotti's record-breaking achievement marked Real Madrid's record-extending 35th La Liga title.

They could now win a record-extending 14th UEFA Champions League title, their first in four years. Meanwhile, Liverpool will be eyeing their seventh, first in three years.

