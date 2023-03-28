“I see the bigger picture” – Ex-Chelsea midfielder defends decision to leave Stamford Bridge for Championship club

Hull City midfielder Xavier Simons has claimed that he was right to leave Chelsea for his current club. The youngster was advised by his coaches to accept Hull's offer as it would help him grow.

Simons joined Hull City on a permanent transfer earlier this year after initially joining them on loan. He has not played regularly at the Championship club since opting to leave Stamford Bridge on a permanent transfer.

Speaking to Hull Live, the 20-year-old midfielder claimed that he was looking at the bigger picture when he opted to join the Tigers on a permanent transfer. He said:

"I'm here day in and day out, I see the bigger picture for the club and for myself, and that's obviously back in the Premier League. That's where I want to be, and that's where I want to help the team to get to. It gives you so much confidence that a manager looks at you and really wants you in his team, and going forward he really wants you to be part of his team, and he can see a pathway forward for you, it gives you so much confidence and belief."

He added:

"I trust Liam, a lot, and I feel like he's a manager that is going to take my game to the next level. It's a big step, it's a difficult change. You don't want to leave the club you've been at for so many years, but sometimes, you have to take that leap of faith into men's football and start your career. I spoke to a few people at Chelsea, a few managers that I've worked with and explained the situation. They told me that I had to grab it with both hands, that I'd got a great opportunity under a great manager who wants to work with you."

Chelsea might sell more academy players in the summer

Chelsea are heading down a new road and have splashed €600 million in transfers in the last year. They need to balance the books and know that they will need to sell a few players in the summer.

Selling academy players helps the most in FFP calculations and that might see a few players leave. Mason Mount is the one who could be heading for the exit, as he is yet to sign a new deal at the club and has interest from Liverpool.

