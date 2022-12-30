"I don't see that changing" - John Barnes makes bold Premier League Top 4 prediction 

Liverpool legend John Barnes has shared his prediction for the Premier League top four at the end of the season. Arsenal are currently at the top of the table and lead second-placed Manchester City by five points, and Barnes does not see any changes in the positions of the two teams.

Despite Liverpool's inconsistent form, Barnes believes his former club will take a top-four place when the season concludes.

He also added that Tottenham Hotspur are likelier than Manchester United to earn themselves a UEFA Champions League qualification spot. Speaking to Bonus Code Bets, Barnes said:

“Arsenal and Man City are probably first and second. I don’t see that changing. Then of course, there’s Tottenham, there’s Chelsea and Man Utd as well.”

Barnes further added:

“Chelsea have been inconsistent despite winning yesterday. Man Utd will improve. I also think Tottenham will get more inconsistent as well. So yeah, I think probably Tottenham and Chelsea could drop places.”

Speaking about Manchester United's form in the Premier League, Barnes said:

“Man Utd have done really well since getting rid of Cristiano Ronaldo. I think they’re a bit more confident but I still think they’re going to be inconsistent. I expect Liverpool to be in the top four – third or fourth. Tottenham more than Man Utd, I think, are the ones that we have to watch for.”

John Barnes spoke about Newcastle United's stunning Premier League form

Newcastle United have been the surprise package of the season in the Premier League so far. The Magpies are in third place in England's top-flight league table. Speaking about Eddie Howe's side, Barnes said:

“Newcastle are the unknown quantity aren’t they? People are waiting for them to fail. They’re playing well, playing with a lot of confidence. Will I say they are definitely going to be in the top four, I wouldn’t say so. But if they keep playing the way they are, yes. But of course, I don’t think anyone should really expect them to be disappointed if they’re not in the top four.”

Barnes further continued:

“They’re a great team, going in the right direction. If they expect too much too soon, that could work against them so they have to keep doing what they’re doing. They’ll have a good chance of being up there as well.”

