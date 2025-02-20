“I could see him clashing with Mikel Arteta” - William Gallas issues warning about Arsenal signing ex-Chelsea star to solve injury crisis

Former Arsenal defender William Gallas has advised the club against a move for Ex-Chelsea striker Diego Costa. The Gunners are currently short in the No. 9 position due to various injuries in attack.

Gabriel Jesus is out for the season after rupturing his ACL, while Kai Havertz is also sidelined with a hamstring injury. The situation has left the north London side light in attack, with games coming in thick and fast.

Arsenal could be tempted to delve into the free agent market to address the position immediately. Diego Costa, who scored 59 goals from 120 games for Chelsea, is available as a free agent after parting ways with Gremio and could be an option.

However, speaking to Slingo (via Caught Offside), Gallas insisted that the 36-year-old won't be a good fit under Mikel Arteta.

“Diego Costa is a free agent and he is a big character, that can be good for your squad when you need the mood to be lifted. However, I could see him clashing with Mikel Arteta. He won’t fit in with the mood at the club and I think it would go the wrong way. Even though they need a striker," said Gallas.

He continued:

“Chelsea fans would also be gutted, I actually think he would turn down the move because of his history there and how the fans would react. He is a big character and that can help some teams, but not with his history. He is of a different generation and I think it would be hard for him to fit in.”

Arsenal are also without Bukayo Saka, who is sidelined with a hamstring issue.

Will Chelsea and Arsenal battle for a Bundesliga striker this summer?

Chelsea could lock horns with Arsenal for the services of Benjamin Sesko this summer, according to SportBILD (via Football365). The Gunners are long-term admirers of the Slovenian striker and reportedly wanted him last summer as well.

Sesko ended up staying with RB Leipzig and even signed a new deal. However, the 22-year-old reportedly has a gentleman's agreement with the Bundesliga club, and will be allowed to leave for €70m this summer.

There could be a bidding war for Leipzig's prized asset, amid interest from Chelsea and Real Madrid. However, alternate reports have suggested that Sesko prefers to join Arsenal.

