“I see that clearly" - Former Milan player claims one UCL side would've scored 'at least three goals' if they played Barcelona instead of Dortmund

By Bhargav
Modified Apr 10, 2025 20:11 GMT
FC Barcelona v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Quarter Final First Leg - Source: Getty
Barcelona manager Hansi Flick looks on.

Former AC Milan midfielder Zvonimir Boban has said that Barcelona would have conceded thrice against Inter Milan had the two sides met in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final. The two sides are slated to lock horns in the last-four.

Both Barca and Inter enjoyed first-leg wins, albeit in contrasting ways. While Barca ran riot against Borussia Dortmund, winning 4-0 at home, Inter eked out a hard-fought 2-1 win at Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich.

Coming to the Barca game, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski (twice) and Lamine Yamal scored to seal a commanding win. Meanwhile, in Bavaria, Lautaro Martinez and Davide Frattesi scored either side of Thomas Muller's 85th-minute equaliser.

Boban - who played for Milan between 1991 and 2001 - said on Sky Sport (via Barca Universal) that Barca wouldn't have had it easy had they played Inter instead of BvB, elaborating:

“If Inter had played at Montjuic instead of Dortmund, they would have scored at least three goals. I see that clearly because of the way Inter plays and exploits spaces."

Admitting that the Nerazzurri might not have had their own way entirely, Boban added:

“I think Inter can do a lot of damage to Barca. They would have scored two or three goals in that match. Perhaps Barca would have scored three goals too, but Inter would have taken a magnificent result for the second leg.
“If both teams end up passing and Barça plays so attackingly, Inter can do a lot of damage. If they continue to play so far forward and leave space, Inter can usually be a very powerful team in that regard.”

BvB have a gargantuan task ahead to overcome a four-goal deficit at home next week. Meanwhile, Inter will be confident to see off Bayern after a road win, setting up a mouthwatering semi-final clash.

Barcelona duo lead UEFA Champions League scoring charts

Barcelona attacker Raphinha

Barcelona attackers Raphinha (12) and Robert Lewandowski (11) lead this season's UEFA Champions League scoring charts. Both men found the back of the net against Dortmund at the Olimpic Lluis Companys in midweek.

After scoring nine times in the group phase, Lewandowski notched up his first knockout goals of the season against his former side, who need a miracle to keep their hopes alive.

BvB's Serhou Guirassy and Bayern Munich's Harry Kane (both 10) are the only other players to score 10 times in the competition this season. The injured Manchester City striker Erling Haaland (eight) is next in the list.

