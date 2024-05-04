"I can't see a fault in this team" - Ex-Chelsea hero insists Arsenal ‘look like champions’ after win over Bournemouth

Former Chelsea midfielder Jole Cole has asserted that Arsenal looked like 'champions' following their 3-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday (May 4).

The Gunners took another step towards the Premier League title after they defeated the Cherries at the Emirates. Mikel Arteta's men were calm, composed and extremely clinical in front of goal, barring a few instances.

The north London outfit took the lead through Bukayo Saka's spot-kick at the half-time mark. Goals from Leandro Trossard and Declan Rice served were the icing on the cake as the Gunners enter the last stretch of their Premier League campaign.

Joe Cole believes that there will be two champions regardless of who between Manchester City and Arsenal lifts the trophy. Be that as it may, the former Chelsea man described Arteta's men as champions and explained the rationale behind his statement. Here's what he said (via TNT Sports):

"Fantastic performance. Should have been 3-0 or 4-0 from the first half, [they] took the pedal off the gas a touch in the second half but then showed their class with the finishing. Declan Rice, outstanding. Havertz was running the line, threats from everywhere, solid at the back. They look like champions."

"I think it’s going to be one of them seasons… Man City or Arsenal, whoever gets the trophy, there’s two champions. I can’t see a fault in this Arsenal team–a real impeccable performance."

The Gunners dominated the tempo of the game and made it difficult for Bournemouth to complete their passes. Rice and captain Martin Odegaard completely outplayed the Cherries in the middle of the park.

The Englishman managed an assist before bagging a goal in the dying embers of added time. As for the Norwegian, he found himself playing several positions on the pitch as he controlled the movement of the game and swiftly dribbled past defenders.

Arsenal inch closer to first Premier League title in over two decades

The Gunners have cemented themselves as serious title contenders after spending several years in the transition phase. Interestingly, Arteta's first game in charge of the north London club when he took over the reins in December 2019, was against Bournemouth. That match ended 1-1.

Arteta's men came pretty close to bagging the title last year as well. Despite leading the standings for over 200 days, the Gunners failed to convert their splendid run towards the end of the season.

On the flip side, they have been absolutely ruthless this year. The Gunners are currently atop the table in terms of goals scored this season. The club has slotted 88 goals this season after 36 games, conceding only 28. Manchester City are second, having scored 82 goals in 34 games.

Arsenal will face yet another challenge when they take on Manchester United on May 12 in a must-win fixture.

City, who are second on the Premier League table have 79 points and will be crowned champions yet again should they win their remaining matches. The Gunners will be hoping that Pep Guardiola's men drop points in their upcoming games.

The Cityzens will take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.