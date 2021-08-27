"I can't see it happening" - Wayne Rooney doubts Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester City move

Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a switch to Manchester City over the last few days. However, his former colleague at Manchester United, Wayne Rooney, has expressed doubts over the possibility of such a move.

Rooney explained:

"I don’t know what to make of it, to be honest. If you’re asking me if I think it’s possible then I have major doubts that it is a possibility. Cristiano has got a great legacy at United. I don’t think he’s going to move somewhere for financial reasons. I’d be unsure if that’s going to happen. I think there’s more chance of it being PSG if he is to leave Juventus.

🗣 "I can't see it happening"



Former Man Utd striker Wayne Rooney doesn't believe former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo would risk his Old Trafford legacy with a move to Man City 👀 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 26, 2021

Rooney continued:

"On the other hand, it’s football, it can happen, it has happened before. Big players and legends from Manchester United in terms of Peter Schmeichel went to City, Andy Cole went to City, Mark Hughes managed City. It has happened before but I think someone of Cristiano’s stature I can’t see it happening."

#ManCity are working on outgoings to proceed with an official bid to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus. Ronaldo wants to leave.



[via @FabrizioRomano] https://t.co/ytslKFzcRf — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) August 26, 2021

Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo shared a dressing room at Manchester United for six years - between 2003 and 2009. They enjoyed a successful spell together, winning one Champions League crown, three Premier League titles, one FA Cup and two Carling Cups amid other honors.

In 292 appearances for the Red Devils during his six-year spell, Cristiano Ronaldo bagged 118 goals and 69 assists across all competitions. He also won his first Ballon d'Or award at Old Trafford in 2008 and is regarded as one of the greatest players in the club's history.

Cristiano Ronaldo seems to be on his way to Manchester City this summer

Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester City looking more likely

Cristiano Ronaldo's switch to Manchester City seems to be just a matter of time. Sources have confirmed that the attacker's agent Jorge Mendes has already held talks with Juventus to sort out his future. The Bianconeri are said to be willing to let go of the Portuguese if they receive a bid of around €30 million.

Manchester City have reportedly prepared an offer for Ronaldo that will see him earn €15 million net per annum. With the way things are developing, an announcement could be made in the coming days.

Manchester City will have to act fast if they want to bring in Ronaldo as the summer transfer market shuts down on August 31.

