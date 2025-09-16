"I didn't see much" - Owen Hargreaves claims he felt 'sorry' for one Manchester United star after their 3-0 loss to rivals Manchester City

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves has revealed that he didn't see much of Benjamin Sesko in the Red Devils' 3-0 Premier League loss to Manchester City last weekend. He also claimed that he empathized with the striker who struggled to make an impact in attack during the encounter.

In an interview after Ruben Amorim's men were outclassed by their city rivals, Hargreaves shared his observation about Sesko's performance. He told Stadium Astro (via TBR Football):

"Sesko. I didn’t see much, I felt a bit sorry for him."

Sesko spearheaded Manchester United's attack and registered his first Premier League start in the encounter against Manchester City. However, the 22-year-old was arguably not a threat to Pep Guardiola's backline.

He landed just one shot and registered 19 touches in 79 minutes on the pitch. While the striker could be faulted for his poor attacking display, the Red Devils failed to create clear-cut chances for him to convert.

Sesko is yet to score a goal in the Premier League for Manchester United despite making four appearances. The Red Devils spent £73.7 million to secure his signing from RB Leipzig this summer.

"I will do everything I can for Manchester United" - Ruben Amorim reveals after derby loss to Manchester City

The Red Devils' head coach, Ruben Amorim, has stated that he will do everything possible to ensure the club's success. However, he hinted that he won't change his tactical ideologies despite the Premier League giants' poor display in recent times.

Speaking in an interview after Manchester United suffered their second defeat in four league games this season, Amorim said (via Fabrizio Romano on X):

“I will do everything I can for Man United. This is my message to the fans. I’m suffering more than them”. I won’t change my philosophy. If they [INEOS] want it changed, you change the man.”

As per Sky Sports on X, the Red Devils have only won 36.17% of their games under Amorim's stewardship. His winning ratio has also been the poorest by a permanent manager at Old Trafford since the 20th century.

Manchester United have won one, drawn one, and lost two out of four league games this season. They are likewise ranked 14th in the standings despite recent player acquisitions. However, Amorim remains optimistic that he will succeed at Old Trafford.

