"I see him suffering on the field" - PSG star told he faces uncertain future due to current struggles

According to former Marseille defender Eric di Meco, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Sergio Ramos is coming to the twilight of his career. This comes after an error-strewn performance from the Spaniard that saw PSG lose 1-3 to Lens last weekend (January 1).

Speaking about the defender, Di Meco said:

"Unfortunately, we all have a bonus in our career, but we also have twilight. I was one of those who was enthusiastic to see Sergio Ramos arrive at PSG . I thought that this boy could be the missing link because of his experience and his grinta. The guy won everything (…) I was eager to see what it was going to give and I thought that his injuries from Real would be resolved and he could play regularly."

Di Meco further added:

"The big problem is that I see him suffering on the field, that is to say on the defensive gestures, where he excelled in turning around and anticipating. To see him like that on the Lens match, it is suffering. It does not take anything away from the player who is immense and who will surely remain one of the greatest defenders in the history of football."

Di Meco felt that despite playing Ramos in a system suited to him at PSG, he has failed:

“But we all have an end and when you have the wings that start to touch the track, it shows a lot. This is the image I have of this start to the season when he is playing a lot. We even put a system in place for him at the start with three defenders. Because in a defense with two centrals, I think it's almost suicidal to put it on. "

Di Meco also reckoned that Ramos was at the end of his illustrious career:

"You always have to take quotes with these boys because they are always capable of sublimating themselves in big matches, but it's on the one shot. We feel that he is at the end and that will not take away his career. He may still make good matches by the end of the season, but can you bet on him in the future to get a big title? I have a big doubt."

After the 2021-2022 season was hampered by injuries, Ramos has been given a good run by PSG coach Christophe Galtier this season. However, his performance against Lens has raised more questions about the centre-back's ability to deal with the fast demands of the modern game.

The former Real Madrid stalwart has made 22 appearances this season across competitions.

French daily L'Equipe gave scathing criticism of PSG's centre-back

Ramos received the lowest rating (3/10) for PSG in their loss against Lens, along with midfielder Carlos Soler, in the French daily L'Equipe.

"He was in trouble in all the opposing transitions. He clearly failed on Lens' second goal and was passive in the third goal, weighed down by Fabian Ruiz's lost ball. He didn't shine in his surges forward or in the construction of the game," noted 'L'Equipe.

"His performance against Lens calls into question his ability to be decisive in matches at the highest level. With Kimpembe injured, there are few solutions. Perhaps an extra center-back wouldn't have gone amiss," added L'Equipe.

Despite their loss to Lens, PSG remain four points clear of Lens at the top of the Ligue 1 table.

