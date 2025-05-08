"I can't see that team losing" – Jack Wilshere predicts Champions League final winner after PSG knock Arsenal out to seal fight with Inter Milan

Former Arsenal star Jack Wilshere has suggested that Inter Milan will win the UEFA Champions League this season following Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) recent win over the Gunners.

Earlier this week, Inter Milan defeated Barcelona 7-6 on aggregate in the first Champions League semi-final. Later, PSG also advanced to the final after defeating semi-finalists Arsenal 3-1 on aggregate. As a result, Inter will face PSG in the continental final in Munich on May 31.

After PSG's 2-1 semi-final second leg win over the Gunners, Wilshere was queried to predict the Champions League final. He replied to TNT Sports (h/t Metro):

"I'm going Inter. I can't see that team losing in the final."

Inter, who have won the Champions League trophy three times, last won the crown in 2010 under Jose Mourinho. PSG, on the other hand, have yet to lift the much-coveted European trophy, having lost the final in 2020.

When asked to opine on Arsenal's European exit, Wilshere responded:

"We didn't do that much wrong. We probably had the better of the game in most moments. PSG have quality to hurt you in transitions so it is a hard one to take. But you look at the history of clubs who do get to the final and a lot of them do fail beforehand."

Wayne Rooney hails 36-year-old Inter Milan star after recent Champions League win

After Inter Milan's 4-3 Champions League semi-final second leg triumph against Barcelona earlier this Tuesday, Manchester United great Wayne Rooney hailed Yann Sommer. He told Amazon Prime (h/t Metro):

"His performance was top class and he fully deserves the Man of the Match award. That's what you need when you're trying to win trophies and get to finals, you need your goalkeeper to come up with big moments and big saves and that's what he's done. Some will say that's his job and he's there to save the ball, but it's the amount of saves across the two legs."

Sommer, 36, produced a stellar display in the second leg against La Liga side Barcelona. He registered seven saves, denying Lamine Yamal twice. He also registered seven saves in the 3-3 first leg draw last week.

So far, the 94-cap Switzerland international has featured in 89 games in all competitions for Inter. He has recorded 45 clean sheets and shipped just 67 goals for his current club, helping them lift two trophies along the way.

