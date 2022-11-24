“I see him training” – Marco Asensio explains why it is ‘surprising’ to see Barcelona star thrive during 2022 FIFA World Cup

Real Madrid's Marco Asensio has heaped praise on Barcelona midfielder Gavi after Spain's 7-0 rout of Costa Rica in their opening 2022 FIFA World Cup group game.

With a world-class player like Thiago Alcantara left out of the 26-man squad, the pressure is on Spain's young midfielders to justify his exclusion. Gavi and Pedri had no problem doing that against Costa Rica on November 23.

The two youngsters started with Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets in a three-man midfield. Gavi was particularly impressive and had a hand in two of his nation's seven goals.

Spain's No. 9 found space outside the opposition box and his chipped ball into the box, albeit deflected, found its way to Dani Olmo's feet. The RB Leipzig winger opened the scoring in an emphatic manner.

Gavi then got on the scoresheet himself, doing so in the 74th minute when he scored via a remarkable first-time volley. He became the third youngest player (18 years, 110 days) to score in a World Cup game. He is only behind Pele (17 years, 239 days) and Manuel Ross (18 years, 99 days).

Speaking of the Barcelona midfielder's influence on the team, Asensio, who scored Spain's second goal against the South American country, told reporters (h/t Marca):

"Sometimes he is surprising because of what he does at the age of 18. I see him train and he has a great level and self-confidence. For outsiders he can surprise but we know what he can give us in this World Cup."

It isn't easy for a teenager to be a regular feature in the starting XIs of Barcelona and Spain, but Gavi is doing just that. He has assisted once in 19 games across competitions for manager Xavi Hernandez's side this campaign.

Barcelona midfielder reacts after 2022 FIFA World Cup win against Costa Rica

Gavi was understandably an elated man after the full-time whistle against manager Luis Fernando Suarez's team.

He was awarded the 'Player of the Match' award for his display in Spain's 2022 FIFA World Cup opener. Speaking after the match, the Barcelona midfielder said (h/t BarcaBlaugranes):

"It’s the best of my dreams, I never imagined this. I’m delighted to be achieving this. I’m very happy to win it and delighted to be MVP. We played a great game, well done everyone."

He then shone a light on his relationship with Pedri, and continued:

"Pedri and I are very good friends off the pitch and on the pitch there is not much to say, he’s a spectacular player and it’s very easy to play alongside him.”

Spain will next face Germany on November 27.

