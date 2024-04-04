"I don't see a weakness to his game!" - Phil Foden labels Manchester City teammate as the club's 'most important player'

Manchester City star Phil Foden named Rodri the most important player in the Cityzens squad after the two helped the team win 4-1 against Aston Villa on Wednesday (April 3).

After playing out a 0-0 draw against Arsenal at the weekend, City resumed normal service at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday. Pep Guardiola's side paid no heed to Aston Villa's credentials as top-four contenders, putting four goals past them in an emphatic victory.

Starring in the game for the defending champions was Rodri and Foden. The Spain international opened the scoring for the hosts just 11 minutes into the match. Although Jhon Duran managed to nullify the opener, Unai Emery's side had no response to Foden's hat-trick.

Foden, who grabbed his second three-goal haul of the season, took home the match ball and the man of the match award. However, the Englishman reserved special praise for Rodri, who also provided the assist for his second goal of the evening. He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"I'm lost for words. This guy, mate... he can do everything! I don't see a weakness to his game! For me, he's our most important player. For me, he's the best holding midfielder in the world... 100%. He can really do everything."

Rodri has not tasted defeat in his last 63 games for Manchester City - a record that has extended beyond 400 days.

How did Manchester City's Rodri fare against Aston Villa?

Rodri started alongside Bernardo Silva in a double pivot against Aston Villa. Despite being City's deepest midfielder, the Spaniard displayed his ability to contribute in the final third, grabbing a goal and an assist. He has eight goals and 12 assists across 39 games this season.

No player across both teams had more touches of the ball than Rodri (116). The former Atletico Madrid man completed 91 passes, including 10 long balls (most in the game), with 89% accuracy. He also created a big chance, which resulted in a goal for Phil Foden.

Guarding the Manchester City defense, Rodri won five of the duels he competed in. He also registered three defensive actions, including one clearance and two tackles. He was dribbled past once.

Rodri, 27, has undoubtedly been pivotal to the Cityzens' success in recent years. He has established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world since joining them from Atletico Madrid for £62.8 million in 2019.

The Manchester City No. 16's performances have led to fans debating if he is better than Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets in his prime.

