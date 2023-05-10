"I have serious doubts" - Journalist does not want to see Jose Mourinho at PSG

French journalist Daniel Riolo has questioned Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) reported move for Jose Mourinho. He believes that the Portuguese manager is not at his best and is no longer the top coach he used to be.

PSG are reportedly considering a change in the dugout this summer, with Christophe Galtier facing the sack just a year after he was appointed. They have already begun talks with several managers as per reports, but it is Mourinho who is leading the race.

Speaking to RMC Sports, Riolo questioned the decision from Paris Saint-Germain to move for Mourinho. He believes that no other UEFA Champions League club would gamble on the Portuguese manager.

Riolo said:

"That Campos wants Mourinho, certainly, but I think the message you send is: 'I'm going to work with my friends, I'm going to look for the old timers, the old recipes'. The game you're going to offer, you know you're going to get bored. In the league, Mourinho is a little rinsed. I don't believe it, but Mourinho, it would allow him to relaunch in a Champions League club, to get people talking about him and there at PSG, there will be enough to write a sketch a week."

Riolo added:

"At one time, it would have made me trip for him to come to Paris Saint-Germain, but there, I have serious doubts. I wonder if it doesn't suit him to arrange communication with journalists who would serve as a relay to make people believe that. But is that basically what the management of Paris Saint-Germain really wants? A direction that you never really know where it is. Is this Doha? In Nasser's office? Or with Nasser's advisers, even his occult advisers? I don't know, it's all very vague."

PSG target Jose Mourinho rejected offers to leave AS Roma

Jose Mourinho was linked with several clubs last summer, but the Paris Saint-Germain target rejected all offers and decided to stay at AS Roma. He was speaking to the media after winning the UEFA Conference League with the Italian side when he said:

"Now I am staying, there are no doubts. Even if some rumours emerge, I only want to remain at Roma."

Reports suggest Chelsea were interested in rehiring the former manager, but he rejected the approach last month. The Portuguese manager is now reportedly open to leaving AS Roma but only wants to take over at Real Madrid or PSG.

Carlo Ancelotti's future at Real Madrid is also hanging in the balance, with Julian Nagelsmann linked with the hot seat at the Santiago Bernabeu.

