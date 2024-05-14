"I couldn't sit down" - Anya Taylor-Joy recalls watching Lionel Messi's World Cup heroics, says she wants to meet him

Actress Anya Taylor-Joy recalled her experience of watching Lionel Messi lift the 2022 FIFA World Cup for Argentina. The actress added that she wanted to meet the footballing legend.

Speaking to King Kabawo TV, Taylor-Joy recalled that she was in Los Angeles on December 18, 2022, when Argentina faced France in the World Cup final. She mentioned it was 6am in LA and yet she couldn't keep calm during the thrilling showdown.

"I want to meet Messi. Also because I was in Los Angeles watching the World Cup and that moment, thank you for talking about that. I couldn’t sit down. I was walking like that (back and forth) and, yes, I woke up all my friends who watched it with me because it was, I think, at six in the morning in Los Angeles. It was a match!” Anya Taylor-Joy said.

Anya Taylor-Joy was born in Miami, Florida, where Lionel Messi currently resides and plays for MLS club Inter Miami. The actress has more in common with the superstar, as she is partly of Argentine descent and has spent some of her childhood in Buenos Aires.

Lionel Messi's Argentina went on to win the World Cup 4-2 on penalties, following a 3-3 draw after extra time. Messi also won the Golden Ball award for being the best player in the competition and subsequently won his record eighth Ballon d'Or in October 2023.

Lionel Messi could win yet another international trophy with Argentina at Copa America 2024

Lionel Messi could win yet another major international trophy if Argentina win the 2024 Copa America. The Albiceleste have won the 2021 Copa America, the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2022 Finalissima as of now.

If they win the upcoming Copa America, they could repeat history by winning three major international trophies. Previously, the Spanish national team also won three major international titles, namely the Euro 2008, the 2010 FIFA World Cup and the Euro 2012.

Lionel Messi's more than a decade-long wait to win a major international trophy with Argentina came to an end in July 2021, when La Pulga led his country to the Copa America after 28 years. Messi had won the Olympic gold in 2008 and waited for 16 years for more international accolades.

Leo Messi had also led his country to the 2014 FIFA World Cup final, but lost 1-0 to Germany. La Pulga won the Golden Ball, but could not bring home the cup.

Subsequently, Argentina lost to Chile 4-1 on penalties in the 2015 Copa America and to the same opponents in the 2016 Copa. Lionel Messi missed a crucial tiebreaker penalty in the 2016 final, leading him to announce his international retirement at the age of 29.

However, Messi later changed his mind and things worked out for the eight-time Ballon D'or winner. Following his triumph at the Copa America 2021, he led his country to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar by defeating France. Lionel Messi scored in every fixture Argentina played in the 2022 World Cup, barring their group-stage match against Poland.