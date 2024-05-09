Manchester City star names Lionel Messi's celebration in 2022 World Cup against the Netherlands as his favorite goal celebration

Lionel Messi is known for his unique and meaningful celebrations after scoring throughout his illustrous career. However, his iconic celebration after scoring in the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-final against the Netherlands remains one of his most controversial gestures of all time.

In a recent interview with Manchester City on YouTube, Messi's Argentina teammate Julian Alvarez recalled the defining moment. Alvarez chose Messi's celebration as his favourite goal celebration of all time, as it defined how La Pulga felt "to represent Argentina."

“If I had to choose one, it would be Messi’s 2022 World Cup celebration against the Netherlands. I think he said later that he regretted doing it at that moment, but at that time and in that match, that’s how he felt to represent Argentina,” Alvarez said (via Essentially Sports).

Lionel Messi converted a penalty kick in the 73rd minute in the World Cup quarter-final clash, giving Argentina a 2-0 lead. Following his goal, he ran towards the Netherlands coach Louis Van Gaal, looked the coach straight in the eye and put his hands behind his ears.

The eight-time Ballon D'or winner later apologized for his actions, admitting that he lost his cool in the heated clash.

What is the significance of Lionel Messi's celebration against the Netherlands?

Fans believe that Lionel Messi's iconic celebration against the Netherlands was a tribute to one of Argentina's former legends and his childhood hero, Juan Roman Riquelme.

Riquelme also played for Messi's former club, Barcelona, and frequently performed the 'cupping his hands behind the ears' celebration after scoring. The Argentine joined Barcelona in 2002 but only played for the club for one season before he was sent off on loan.

Journalist Julien Laurens claimed in the Netflix documentary Captains of the World that Louis Van Gaal's conflict with Riquelme was what allegedly led to his transfer, and Messi never forgot about how the Dutchman treated his idol.

"Van Gaal nearly destroyed the career of Messi’s idol Juan Roman Riquelme. Messi never forgot this," Laurens said.

Things reportedly got worse after Van Gaal made blasphemous comments about Messi and the Argentina national team before their clash in the World Cup quarter-final.

"But it’s not that difficult to come up with an answer as to how to stop him. You might want to block and close the passing lines. I can’t see this creating too much of a hoo-ha," Van Gaal had said.

Argentina went on to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup, With Lionel Messi winning the Golden Ball award.