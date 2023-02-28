"I have to be sorry and make a change" - Ex-Chelsea defender calls for Graham Potter to be sacked amid torrid run of form

Chelsea legend Mario Melchiot has claimed that Graham Potter still wouldn't be the Blues boss during his time at the club. The English tactician is under increasing pressure as his side continues to struggle this season.

The west Londoners are 10th in the league, 14 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. They suffered a 2-0 loss against their London rivals on Sunday (February 26). It was Potter's side's 10th defeat in 17 matches.

Melchiot, who spent five years at Chelsea from 1999 until 2004, went through three different managers. He claimed that Potter wouldn't have lasted during his time at the club and that he would make a change. He said (via Simon Phillips):

"In my time, Graham Potter wouldn't last, that's all I can say. I feel sorry for him, but with results like this... I have to be sorry and make a change."

Potter compared the start of his tenure to that of Mikel Arteta at Arsenal. The English coach cited the Gunners' Amazon All or Nothing documentary in an interview following his side's 2-0 defeat to Spurs. Melchiot thinks bringing up such topics are unnecessary, adding:

"He starts talking about [the] All Or Nothing [documentary] of Arsenal, little things that are not necessary. What is important now is picking your starting XI and sticking with it. Then you focus on the details."

Chelsea's stance, for now, seems to be that they are sticking with Potter. However, if the Blues suffer defeats to Leeds United and Borussia Dortmund, his job may be in jeopardy.

The Blues face Leeds on Saturday (March 4) hoping to get themselves back into the European qualification picture. They then host Dortmund at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday (March 7) trailing the Bundesliga side 1-0 on aggregate in the Champions League last 16.

Chelsea's Raheem Sterling not interested in leaving despite Arsenal interest

Raheem Sterling is sticking with the Blues.

Chelsea winger Sterling has been linked with a move to Arsenal. However, the English attacker has no intention on leaving Stamford Bridge despite the club's struggles this season.

According to 90min, the Gunners are keeping a close eye on Sterling, with Arteta keen to reunite with the player. He was an assistant coach at Manchester City during Sterling's time at the Etihad. The Spaniard likes the Blues man's versatility as he can play across the attack.

Despite this, Sterling reportedly has no plans to leave Chelsea and the west Londoners aren't looking to sell him. He joined Potter's side last summer from City for £47.5 million. He has scored six goals and provided three assists in 25 games across competitions.

