“I speak to you as a fan” – Cesc Fabregas expresses his honest opinion on Lionel Messi returning to Barcelona 

Cesc Fabregas wants Lionel Messi to return to the Nou Camp once his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) comes to an end.

Fabregas has stated that as a Barcelona fan himself, he would love to see the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner back at the Catalan club.

Speaking on the El Partidazo show (via Le Parisien), the Spanish midfielder said the following:

"As a Barca fan, I hope and wish that (Lionel) Messi comes back to Barcelona. He has one year left in Paris. I would love [it if he returns]. It is a dream that the club and all the supporters have. I speak to you as a fan."

There have been talks about Messi returning to Barcelona next summer at the end of his PSG contract. As things stand, the 35-year-old forward still has one more year left on his contract.

Should he not sign an extension with the Parisian giants, Messi could be a free agent next summer. However, it has also been reported that PSG are keen to offer Lionel Messi a new one-year deal.

The Catalan giants, on the other hand, have strengthened their attack this summer by signing Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski. However, there could always be a place in the squad for the Argentine should he decide to make a sensational return to the Nou Camp.

Cesc Fabregas, meanwhile, has also been in the news lately. The World Cup-winning midfielder has joined Serie B side Como FC on a two-year contract. The 35-year-old left Ligue 1 side AS Monaco on a free transfer at the end of his contract.

Barcelona will begin their second season without Lionel Messi

Barcelona are set to begin their second season without Lionel Messi in their squad. Xavi Hernandez's side take on Rayo Vallecano in their opening La Liga game on Sunday, August 14, at the Nou Camp.

They do have one more pre-season game remaining ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Blaugrana will take on Mexican side Pumas in the Joan Gamper Trophy on August 7.

The Catalan giants have not had a great season without Messi last time around. They failed to win a single trophy last season and were even knocked out of the UEFA Champions League in the group stage.

