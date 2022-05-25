"I can't speak about myself" - Van Dijk names 'underrated' Liverpool star among Manchester United and Chelsea legends while naming 5 greatest Premier League defenders

Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk has included Manchester United and Chelsea legends in his list of the Premier League's top five centre-backs of all time.

The Dutchman shared his list in conversation with Rio Ferdinand on the BT Sport YouTube channel on their show Between The Lines.

Van Dijk is widely considered the best modern day centre-back by many in the game. His importance to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool cannot be stated enough since joining from Southampton for £75 million in 2017. However, the 30-year old was modest in leaving himself off his list of the five greatest centre-backs of the Premier League era. He said:

"I can't do it (put myself in), but I hopefully I'll be in this top five one day."

The Dutchman named the former Manchester United defender and his host for the day, Ferdinand, as the greatest centre-back to play in the competition. The Englishman won six Premier League titles over the course of a decade starting in 2002.

Van Dijk suggested that Ferdinand would do well in this day and age as well. He said:

"I think you could play in the modern era, back in the say you were so important for that United team. all the England centre-backs looked up to you. I think you were an icon as a defender."

Second on his list was Manchester City captain and four-time Premier League winner Vincent Kompany. The Reds defender included Kompany because he was a class act with and without the ball and stepped up with important goals. He said:

"Similar, a fantastic captain, good on the ball, good without the ball. Scored important goals during his City career. Scored a very important one against Leicester when we almost won the league. Great guy and he was outstanding."

Making the £75m price tag look like a bargain. The last trophy Liverpool had won before signing Virgil van Dijk was in 2012.Since then:Champions League 18/19UEFA Super Cup 2019FIFA Club World Cup 2019Premier League 19/20League Cup 21/22FA Cup 21/22Making the £75m price tag look like a bargain. The last trophy Liverpool had won before signing Virgil van Dijk was in 2012.Since then: 🏆 Champions League 18/19🏆 UEFA Super Cup 2019🏆 FIFA Club World Cup 2019🏆 Premier League 19/20🏆 League Cup 21/22🏆 FA Cup 21/22Making the £75m price tag look like a bargain. https://t.co/17QRSzLjNh

Liverpool defender picks Chelsea's John Terry and Manchester United's Jaap Stam to round out his great five

At number three, the Dutchman named his compatriot and former Red Devils defender Jaap Stam despite his short stint in the Premier League. To Stam's credit, he was part of the 1999 treble-winning Manchester United squad, regarded as one of the finest club sides.

Chelsea legend John Terry featured at number four in van Dijk's list. The Blues centre-back boasts envious longetivity and was one of the most passionate leaders around. The Liverpool centre-back said:

"He achieved so much - I think he has the record for clean sheets. Also one of the centre-backs you look at for where you want to be as a youngster."

Van Dijk stayed true to his allegiance to the Reds and completed his list by including Liverpool's Sami Hyppia after Chelsea's Terry. The 30-year-old believes Hyppia is underrated and said:

"He's a Liverpool legend. He was underrated in my opinion. Very good player, good on the ball. So important for the club and in an important period."

Edited by Aditya Singh