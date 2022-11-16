Brazil international Neymar has heaped praise on two particular England players ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off on Sunday 20th November with hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador in the inaugural game.

Brazil and England head into the tournament as two of the favorites to lift the silverware on December 18. Brazil's star player Neymar has picked Harry Kane and Jadon Sancho as two of England's standout footballers.

Neymar has claimed that England have a chance to win the coveted silverware after 56 long years. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar has waxed lyrical about Kane and Sancho. As quoted by Centredevils, Neymar said:

"I forgot about England but obviously they have a chance [at winning the World Cup]."

"I really like [Jadon] Sancho and [Harry] Kane. They’re two incredible players and I have a special love for them because I like players that have their qualities.”

Kane will as usual be the leader of the English attack in the World Cup. The England skipper is just two goals away from matching Wayne Rooney’s record of 53 for the Three Lions.

The Tottenham Hotspur attacker is England’s joint record goalscorer in major tournaments with 10 strikes to his name alongside Gary Lineker. He won the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot in 2018.

Meanwhile, Sancho has been overlooked by England manager Gareth Southgate while naming his 26-man England side for the tournament.

The winger had a decent start to the season but an illness kept him out of action at club level this month, eventually costing him his place in the England squad. Sancho last played for the Three Lions back in October 2021 and has 23 caps till date.

The fleet-footed winger has struggled for form following his £73 million move from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021. He has scored just eight goals and produced four assists in 52 games for the Red Devils so far.

Neymar could retire from international football after World Cup

Brazilian superstar Neymar has reportedly hinted at retirement from international football after the FIFA World Cup 2022. He said:

"I can't guarantee that I'll play another [World] Cup... I honestly don't know. I'll play like it's the last."

"Maybe I'll play another one, maybe not. It depends. There's going to be a coaching change and I don't know if that coach will like me."

The PSG attacker has earned 121 international caps for Brazil, scoring 75 goals and contributing 54 assists. This will be his third World Cup, and he has a chance to become Brazil's record goalscorer, eclipsing the legendary Pele, who has 77 goals to his name.

Brazil's campaign for their record sixth title will get underway on November 24 against Serbia in Group G. They will then face Switzerland and Cameroon on November 28 and December, respectively.

