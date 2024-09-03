“I have a special mention for him” - Joan Laporta opens up on what striker Robert Lewandowski did to help save Barcelona

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has heaped praise on striker Robert Lewandowski for lowering his wages, enabling the cash-strapped club to register new players.

Lewandowski, 36, is one of the finest marksmen of his generation and has had a fairly successful stint at the Camp Nou. Since arriving from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022, the Pole has contributed 63 goals and 18 assists.

That includes 23 goals and seven assists in 34 outings in La Liga in his first season as Barca won the league for the first time in four years, en route 33 strikes aand eight assists in 46 games across competitions. However, last season, Lewandowski struck just 26 times and laid out nine assists in 49 games as Barca endured a trophyless campaign.

The Pole, though, has earned praise from his president for helping the club financially. Amid Barca's well-documented financial woes, Lewandowski lowered his wages, earning a 'special mention' from Laporta, who said (as per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano):

“Lewandowski, I’ve a special mention for him. He is a player committed to the club. When he heard that we had to make some efforts to reach the Fair Play to register players, he told us he could lower his contract in order to help the club”.

Under new boss Hansi Flick, Barca have made a superb start to the new season, winning their opening four La Liga games to sit atop the standings, four points clear of defending champions Real Madrid.

How has Robert Lewandowski fared for Barcelona this season?

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona hitman Robert Lewandowski has put his struggles of the previous campaign behind him. Under his former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick - who has arrived this summer - the super Pole has had a blistering start to the season.

The 36-year-old scored Barca's both goals as they opened their La Liga campaign with a 2-1 win at Valencia. Lewandowski struck again in the next game, scoring a 75th-minute winner at home to Athletic Bilbao after Oihan Sancet had cancelled out Lamine Yamal's first-half opener.

Lewandowski drew a blank in the 2-1 win at Rayo Vallecano, with Pedri and Dani Olmo completing a comeback victory before returning to scoring ways in the 7-0 home win over Real Valladolid at the weekend, also bagging an assist.

He's set to return to club duty after Poland's upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures against Scotland on Thursday and Croatia three days later.

