"I spoke various times" - Jules Kounde explains why he picked Barcelona 

New Barcelona signing Jules Kounde has revealed that club coach Xavi was one of the big reasons why he decided to join the Camp Nou outfit. The Frenchman admittedly chatted with him multiple times and was excited by the way the former midfielder spoke.

On Thursday, Barcelona officially confirmed that they had signed Jules Kounde from La Liga rivals Sevilla, pending a successful medical. According to Fabrizio Romano, a fixed fee of around €50 million plus add-ons has been agreed between the two clubs. It is believed that the player, who was also being courted by Chelsea, will sign a five-year contract (June 2027) with the Blaugrana.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Jules Koundé will sign with Barça until June 2027, it's gonna be a five year deal as expected. Barcelona will push again for César Azpilicueta in the next days. Azpi wants Barcelona move but he's gonna be professional with Chelsea, so depends on the two clubs now.Jules Koundé will sign with Barça until June 2027, it's gonna be a five year deal as expected. Barcelona will push again for César Azpilicueta in the next days. Azpi wants Barcelona move but he's gonna be professional with Chelsea, so depends on the two clubs now. 🇪🇸 #CFC Jules Koundé will sign with Barça until June 2027, it's gonna be a five year deal as expected.

In his first interview with the club, Kounde spoke highly about his new manager and club, revealing that Xavi had played a great part in convincing him to come. He told the club’s official channel (via Barca Blaugranes):

“Xavi is one of the great reasons that I am here. I spoke various times with him and the way he spoke got me excited. We had some good conversations, we see football the same way. Now it is a question of coming into the team and winning as many minutes as possible.”

Kounde, who joined Sevilla from Bordeaux for a €25 million fee in 2019, went on to make 133 appearances for the club across competitions, recording nine goals and three assists.

Jules Kounde would bring pace and intelligence to Barcelona’s backline

Over the last three years, Kounde has proven himself to be one of the best defenders in La Liga, producing numerous decisive performances. He will now aim to have a similar impact playing for one of the most decorated teams on the planet.

At 178cm (5.8 ft), Kounde is not the tallest centre-back in La Liga. However, what he lacks in physicality, he more than compensates for using his electrifying pace and defensive acumen. Apart from his pace, Kounde is known for his interception skills, ball-playing ability, and knack for popping up with important goals from time to time.

Once he gets settled in at Barcelona, Kounde could become an integral member of Xavi’s XI. By forming a defensive partnership with Ronald Araujo, Kounde could secure Barcelona’s backline for the foreseeable future.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far