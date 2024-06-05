"I haven't spoken to him for a few days" - Jamal Musiala responds to Real Madrid target Alphonso Davies' contract situation

Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala has addressed the potential future of Real Madrid target Alphonso Davies. The Canadian full-back is in Los Blancos' sights and could be available for a move this summer.

Davies has just one year left on his current deal with the Bavarian side and could leave for nothing next summer if an extension or sale is not finalised now. His teammate Jamal Musiala has however recused himself from the contract dispute, saying in a recent interview (via iMiaSanMia on X):

"Yes! He's a good friend of mine. It's always good to keep your friends around. But I haven’t spoken to him for a few days and we never talk about contracts."

Trending

Bayern Munich will hope to tie down the talented full-back in the coming weeks to a longer contract. Real Madrid have remained linked with the Canadian, but believe the German side's expected compensation package is too steep. Davies and Musiala will be busy this summer, representing their countries at Copa America and Euro 2024 respectively.

Real Madrid and their pursuit of Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies

Real Madrid have not hidden their pursuit of Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies, with rumours linking them with a move for the Canadian throughout the season. The Canadian is one of the best in his position in the world, and can be deployed on the flanks as well.

His versatility, pace and strength make him a veritable Swiss army knife in the mould of recently retired Los Blancos icon Gareth Bale. The 23-year-old has featured regularly for the Bavarians over the last half decade, making 195 appearances.

With his contract set to expire next summer and Bayern unable to reach an agreement with him, a move to the Bernabeu might be on the cards. Real Madrid will remember his fabulous strike against them in the Champions League semi-final that nearly eliminated them from the competition.

Interest in his services might however seem unfair to Ferland Mendy, who has been a stalwart in the same position for Los Blancos. However, with players constantly in transit at Madrid, both players could be accommodated if other departures occur.