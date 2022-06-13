“I stand by what I said” – Premier League top scorer Alan Shearer reiterates claim about Erling Haaland at Manchester City

The English Premier League's all-time top scorer Alan Shearer has reiterated his earlier stance that Erling Braut Haaland will have a 40-plus goals season at his new club Manchester City.

The Premier League champions have finally made the official announcement of the 21-year-old Norway international joining the club on a five-year deal.

Pep Guardiola's side paid £51 million to sign one of the most talented youngsters from Borussia Dortmund. The Norwegian striker's final cost would jump to £85.5 million, adding agent fees and signing bonuses in the final deal, according to a Sky Sports report.

Shearer, who has scored 260 goals in his entire Premier League career, believes Haaland will have a blockbuster career at the Etihad Stadium. The former Newcastle United striker has restated his earlier stance, stating that Manchester City will benefit a lot from his arrival and the player will be a sure-shot hit from his first season.

OptaFranz @OptaFranz 23 - Since his move to Dortmund in January 2020 Erling #Haaland scored 2+ goals in a league game on 23 occasions (20 braces, two hat-tricks, one game with four goals) – more than any other player in Europe’s big five leagues in this period. Avalanche. 23 - Since his move to Dortmund in January 2020 Erling #Haaland scored 2+ goals in a league game on 23 occasions (20 braces, two hat-tricks, one game with four goals) – more than any other player in Europe’s big five leagues in this period. Avalanche. https://t.co/zxn65TRo8e

Expressing his views on Haaland's arrival at Manchester City, Shearer said via Sports Illustrated:

"I think this is such an exciting move for him, for City, and for the Premier League, I stand by what I said about him scoring 40 goals a season."

"There are times when he can look rather awkward clambering around to work it onto his stronger left foot. Haaland has made his left foot unstoppable. For a player who is 6ft 4in, his movement is fantastic. His first thought is always. Where's the space? Where can I run in-behind?''

He added:

"All of his touches are designed to lay it to a team-mate so he can get it back. He's on the move, on the turn, looking to get that pass in behind as soon as he possibly can."

The 21-year-old striker has scored 86 goals and provided 23 assists in 89 games across different competitions for German club Borussia Dortmund.

Erling Haaland will boost Pep Guardiola's hunt for the Champions League trophy with Manchester City

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City fell marginally short in the semi-final stages of the Champions League against eventual winners Real Madrid. The club made it so far despite the absence of a full-time striker.

City have now completed the signing of one of the most feared young strikers in world football. This would certainly boost Guardiola's ultimate dream of winning the Champions League title with Manchester City.

City Xtra @City_Xtra



More from 🤖 below:



sportbible.com/city-xtra/erli… Erling Haaland has revealed that the #UCL anthem remains his phone ringtone. Haaland: "It's a bit more special in my eyes..."More from🤖 below: Erling Haaland has revealed that the #UCL anthem remains his phone ringtone. Haaland: "It's a bit more special in my eyes..."More from 🇳🇴🤖 below:sportbible.com/city-xtra/erli…

The Spanish manager has won four Premier League titles in the last five seasons but what has been consistently missing from the trophy case at the Etihad Stadium is the ultimate European silverware. Haaland will have to adjust to the challenges in the new league to establish his name and help the club claim the European title.

