"I still fancy them" - Ian Wright picks between Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City to predict who will win Premier League title this season

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has backed Chelsea to win the Premier League title this season. Wright believes Liverpool and Manchester City are in the running, but feels Thomas Tuchel's Blues hold an edge over both sides.

Speaking on the Seaman Says podcast, Wright said:

“At the start of the season I said Chelsea and I still fancy Chelsea, although they’ve got injuries now to [Romelu] Lukaku and [Timo] Werner. People say that Werner doesn’t score enough, but the fact is that Werner gives Chelsea so much and then Lukaku scores the goals, I still fancy Chelsea.”

Chelsea have lost several key players to injuries at the moment. The likes of Timo Werner, Romelu Lukaku, N'Golo Kante, Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic were all unavailable for their last match. However, Thomas Tuchel's side have managed to negate the tricky fixtures in the middle with great responsibility.

When asked if he had changed his prediction for Chelsea, Wright said:

“(I think) Chelsea can still win it. Liverpool are now getting themselves into a run of form that you’re going to find very difficult for them. They’ll just slip back into that form that they did when they dominated.”

Wright predicted that Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea will be the teams involved in the title chase. He is unsure of who will finish fourth in the league.

“It’s going to be City, Liverpool and Chelsea for me and I’m not sure with the fourth. I don’t know who are going to be finishing fourth at the minute. I’d love West Ham to stay there.”

Chelsea have lost just twice this season

Chelsea finished the 2020-21 season on a high after winning the Champions League. They added Romelu Lukaku to the squad this summer and are now looking like a complete team under Thomas Tuchel.

The Blues are currently at the top of the table in the Premier League with 25 points from 10 games. They have only dropped points against Manchester City and Liverpool so far.

Chelsea are also in a good place to qualify from their Champions League group as well. They have nine points from four games, having lost one match against Juventus.

Their 1-0 win against Malmo last night (November 2) means Tuchel's side will be through to the next round if they avoid defeat in their next two games.

Chelsea are also through to the quarterfinals in the Carabao Cup, where they will take on Brentford in a London derby. Thomas Tuchel's men beat Southampton in a penalty shoot-out in the last round.

