"I still have a sneaky feeling about Lewandowski" - Paul Robinson backs Premier League giants to make move for Barcelona target

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has claimed that Manchester United could make a move for Barcelona target Robert Lewandowski.

As reported by Goal, the Catalan giants have tabled an offer to Bayern Munich for their star attacker.

The Polish international made it quite evident in May that he wishes to secure an exit from the Bavarian club this summer. However, as per talkSPORT, Barcelona are struggling to meet the demands of Bayern Munich due to their financial situation.

Former England number one Paul Robinson has suggested that Manchester United could take advantage of Blaugrana's situation to make a move for the ace striker.

The 42-year-old has claimed that the Polish international could be the perfect replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo if the Portuguese international departs the club. He told Football Insider:

“If they lose Ronaldo they are going to lose a lot of goals. Somebody like Dybala could go someway to replacing them even though he is not an out-and-out number nine.

“I still have a sneaky feeling about Lewandowski. They are talking about him going to Barcelona but they are struggling to finance it at the moment. The longer that drags on, the more you think it might not come off."

𝙅𝙞𝙡𝙨𝙝𝙞𝙚 @MiaSanMane



The start of a glorious journey that ended in sour fashion… 8 years ago today Robert Lewandowski joined Bayern Munich.The start of a glorious journey that ended in sour fashion… 8 years ago today Robert Lewandowski joined Bayern Munich.The start of a glorious journey that ended in sour fashion… 💔 https://t.co/bMvrISbsHP

Robinson has claimed that Manchester United have signed veteran players like Ronaldo and Cavani in the recent past and could repeat the trick with Lewandowski.

He added:

“If Ronaldo leaves, there could be a domino effect. United might take a chance on Lewandowski. He would be the perfect fit for United.

“I know they have signed strikers of a certain age before like [Edinson] Cavani and Ronaldo. I think Lewandowski would be a really good fit at Old Trafford.”

Robert Lewandowski could be perfect for Manchester United

Robert Lewandowski's situation at Bayern Munich could mean that he will leave this summer even if he fails to secure his dream move to Barcelona.

Not only would he be a solid replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford but would potentially be an upgrade.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Barcelona will contact FC Bayern again soon. Nothing has changed in Robert Lewandowski's mind. He's still convinced on Barcelona as next club after personal terms agreed months ago on a three year deal, no negotiations with any other club as of now.Barcelona will contact FC Bayern again soon. Nothing has changed in Robert Lewandowski's mind. He's still convinced on Barcelona as next club after personal terms agreed months ago on a three year deal, no negotiations with any other club as of now. 🇵🇱 #FCB Barcelona will contact FC Bayern again soon.

The Polish international is four years younger than Ronaldo and still seems to have plenty of football left in him at the highest level.

The 33-year-old seems to be getting even better with age and would also fit into Erik ten Hag's system quite seamlessly.

However, a lack of Champions League football could be a major hindrance for the Red Devils if they look to hijack the Barcelona target.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far