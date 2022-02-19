“They might be able to still do it” – Ian Wright refuses to write off one team as he makes bold Premier League title prediction

Arsenal great Ian Wright has refused to rule out Liverpool from the Premier League title race, despite the Reds sitting nine points behind Manchester City with 14 games remaining.

Despite the title race being regarded as over by other pundits, the former Arsenal striker believes the Anfield outfit are capable of winning the league.

Speaking on the Kelly and Wrighty podcast, the Arsenal legend revealed that he fancied Liverpool's chances at the title, saying:

“I still think that Liverpool believe that they might be able to still do it (win the Premier League). I fancy that Liverpool will probably think they can do the Champions League as well. I’m not going to write Liverpool off, I’m going to go with Liverpool (to win the league).”

Liverpool can reduce the gap between themselves and Manchester City by winning their game in hand, which could see the difference reduced to six points. City will, however, be wary of the situation and are already renowned for maintaining their lead at the top of the table.

Wright will hope that the Reds prove him right and stop City from retaining their Premier League crown. Liverpool will continue their quest to overthrow Guardiola’s men when they face Norwich City this weekend.

Could Chelsea be out of the Premier League race?

Chelsea v Palmeiras: Final - FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021

According to Thomas Tuchel, the Blues may not have what it takes to cover the gap and snag the coveted league title from the Cityzens' grasp.

Having struggled with injuries, alongside a poor run of form, Tuchel's men will need to miraculously recover from the 16-point gap between themselves and City.

Tuchel noted that the Blues are currently in the race for the top-four, rather than the title race. The manager stated that the top-four race was a more realistic approach, hinting that winning the title had become a far cry.

Having won the Club World Cup, there will be much to be pleased about, irrespective of where the club ends the season on the table. They also remain in contention in the Champions League and will play the Carabao Cup final next week against Liverpool.

