“I still think there’s issues” - Paul Scholes makes feelings clear about position where Manchester United must finish next season

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes believes that Ruben Amorim's team have to finish in the top six in the Premier League next season. The Red Devils have invested heavily in the squad this summer after ending up 15th in the league last campaign.

Ad

The English giants have signed Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo to strengthen their attack, while Diego Leon has been roped in as well. Recent reports have suggested that Manchester United are close to securing Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig in the coming days.

Speaking on The Overlap, Scholes pointed out that there's a lot of competition in the race to the top six in the Premier League at the moment.

“You see Nottingham Forest last year; it doesn’t have to take five to ten years to get back where you want to be. I still think there’s issues, although it’s looking better, I still think that there are issues with the team. As we mentioned in midfield, I don’t want to go through it again," said Scholes.

Ad

Trending

He continued:

“I think top six would be more than acceptable at this point. As much as you don’t want to say that, as I always think Man United should aim for the very best, should aim for the highest… I think there’s too many good teams now."

He concluded:

“I think your Liverpool, your City, your Chelsea are on the up. Arsenal, I didn’t even mention, Aston Villa, Newcastle. I think there’s a lot of competition now to get in that top six.”

Ad

Manchester United also lost the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur last season.

Have Manchester United received a boost in their efforts to sign Carlos Baleba this summer?

Carlos Baleba

Carlos Baleba is eager to join Manchester United this summer, according to AfricaFoot. However, the report adds that the Cameroonian won't force a move.

Ad

Recent reports have suggested that the Red Devils have turned to Baleba to improve their midfield. The 21-year-old was very impressive for Brighton & Hove Albion last season, registering four goals and two assists from 40 appearances.

Manchester United are looking for an athletic midfielder this summer, and have reportedly zeroed in on Baleba. The player is also open to a move, although prising him away won't be easy.

The Cameroonian is under contract until 2028, and the Seagulls reportedly want £104m to let him go. Recent reports have suggested that Manchester City are in the race as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9500 articles for the website, and has garnered close to 21 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More