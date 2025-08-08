“I still think there’s issues” - Paul Scholes makes feelings clear about position where Manchester United must finish next season

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes believes that Ruben Amorim's team have to finish in the top six in the Premier League next season. The Red Devils have invested heavily in the squad this summer after ending up 15th in the league last campaign.
The English giants have signed Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo to strengthen their attack, while Diego Leon has been roped in as well. Recent reports have suggested that Manchester United are close to securing Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig in the coming days.
Speaking on The Overlap, Scholes pointed out that there's a lot of competition in the race to the top six in the Premier League at the moment.
“You see Nottingham Forest last year; it doesn’t have to take five to ten years to get back where you want to be. I still think there’s issues, although it’s looking better, I still think that there are issues with the team. As we mentioned in midfield, I don’t want to go through it again," said Scholes.
He continued:
“I think top six would be more than acceptable at this point. As much as you don’t want to say that, as I always think Man United should aim for the very best, should aim for the highest… I think there’s too many good teams now."
He concluded:
“I think your Liverpool, your City, your Chelsea are on the up. Arsenal, I didn’t even mention, Aston Villa, Newcastle. I think there’s a lot of competition now to get in that top six.”
Manchester United also lost the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur last season.
Have Manchester United received a boost in their efforts to sign Carlos Baleba this summer?
Carlos Baleba is eager to join Manchester United this summer, according to AfricaFoot. However, the report adds that the Cameroonian won't force a move.
Recent reports have suggested that the Red Devils have turned to Baleba to improve their midfield. The 21-year-old was very impressive for Brighton & Hove Albion last season, registering four goals and two assists from 40 appearances.
Manchester United are looking for an athletic midfielder this summer, and have reportedly zeroed in on Baleba. The player is also open to a move, although prising him away won't be easy.
The Cameroonian is under contract until 2028, and the Seagulls reportedly want £104m to let him go. Recent reports have suggested that Manchester City are in the race as well.