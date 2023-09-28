"I still think they will find a way through" - Chris Sutton makes prediction for Bournemouth vs Arsenal

Pundit Chris Sutton has backed Arsenal to secure a victory in their upcoming Premier League encounter against Bournemouth this weekend. The Englishman, while acknowledging the squad's injury issues, still believes the Gunners can clinch all three points against the Cherries.

The North London outfit are set to lock horns with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday (30 September). Arsenal will look to build on their 1-0 win over Brentford in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

However, the Gunners are missing a key player in Bukayo Saka, who limped off the pitch in their 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur and missed their mid-week encounter with the Bees.

Despite what would certainly be a huge miss for the North London outfit, Sutton claims that they can win without the England international. The former Chelsea striker predicted a 1-0 scoreline in favor of Arsenal.

He told BBC:

"I am still not convinced by Bournemouth. A new coach has come in, Andoni Iraola, but have they improved from last season under Gary O'Neil? I am not so sure they have. Arsenal have a few injury concerns at the moment, including Bukayo Saka. Their squad will be stretched for this game but I still think they will find a way through, and squeak a victory."

The Gunners are currently fifth in the Premier League table with 14 points after securing four wins and two draws in their first six encounters this season. It remains to be seen whether Mikel Arteta's men can grab all three points against Bournemouth.

"It’s going to be very, very difficult" - Ian Wright advises Arsenal on how to beat Manchester City in PL title race

Arsenal veteran Ian Wright feels his former club must defeat Manchester City at least once this season to win the Premier League title.

The Gunners will face The Citizens at the Emirates on October 8 for the first time during the 2023-24 campaign after a heated title race last term. Arteta's side displayed excellent form in the English top tier last season.

They dominated the top of the league for most of the campaign before falling short in the title race and suffering a string of losses, paving the way for Manchester City to defend their crown.

Wright has now detailed what Arsenal must do in order to not let history repeat itself and end their 20-year wait for a league title. The Englishman said on Premier League Productions (as quoted by Metro):

"It’s Manchester City who I believe if Arsenal have got serious intentions of winning the league they’re going to have to beat them at least once. They’re going to have to beat them and beat the teams around them and then hope the other teams are able to cause Man City problems as well."

"Because if they don’t beat them at least once it’s going to be very, very difficult to do it. You have to get something from them and then build the momentum and confidence in the team so when you get to them, I’m pleased they dug this one out," he added.