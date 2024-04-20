“I suffered for Madrid” - Casemiro explains feeling during Real Madrid vs Manchester City Champions League quarter-final

Former Real Madrid star Casemiro was happy to see the Merengues eliminate Manchester City to advance to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

The Brazilian midfielder, who spent nine years with the Spanish giants (2013-2022), explained what his feelings were during the second leg of the quarter-finals last week.

"I suffered as a Madridista. Of course, Madrid went through but I suffered for Madrid. I already knew, City have very good players and an incredible coach, who knows what he’s playing. Madrid defended, defended and defended. I’m very happy for my former teammates," Casemiro said, via Madrid Universal.

Following a 3-3 draw at Santiago Bernabeu, the second leg ended in a draw as well (1-1), and Real Madrid eventually won the penalty shootout (3-4). They will now face Bayern Munich for a spot in the final, which will take place at the Wembley Stadium on June 1.

As for Casemiro, he has struggled with Manchester United this season, but has a chance to claim the FA Cup, as the Red Devils will play Coventry in the semi-final on Sunday (April 21). Should they advance, they will take on either Manchester City or Chelsea, who face off in the other semi-final today.

Casemiro says he left Real Madrid because he wanted a new 'challenge'

Casemiro spent nine years with Real Madrid before leaving to sign with Manchester United in 2022. His departure hurt the Merengues, as the midfield trio with Toni Kroos and Luka Modric was one of the best in the world.

Speaking about his departure, Casemiro has admitted that he needed a "new challenge" after winning everything with the Spanish giants.

"Only once did I have doubts about coming to United. All that was left was to sign. And I go to talk to Ancelotti and when I go into his office he is crying. He told me that he loved me very much and not to leave…but I had already given my word to United. I wanted new things, a new challenge. I had already won everything," Casemiro said, via Madrid Universal.

He added:

"It wasn’t easy because people didn’t let me leave so easily. But it was clear to me. United have been very good to me from day one. It was after winning the Champions League. I was at a very good age and had the energy to keep learning."

The Brazilian midfielder had a trophy-laden spell with the Merengues, winning the La Liga title three times and the UEFA Champions League five times among other honours.

