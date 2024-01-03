"I had a suicide attempt because I couldn't take it anymore" - Dani Alves' estranged wife Joana Sanz makes scary admission

Former Barcelona defender Dani Alves's estranged wife Joana Sanz has revealed that she attempted suicide as she was not able to deal with the ongoing issues in her life.

Joana Sanz, who decided to part ways with Dani Alves after he was sent behind bars, received death threats via social media in 2023. The model also took to Instagram several times and shared screenshots of the threats.

Before 2023 was about to end, she did a Q&A on Instagram and interacted with her followers. Replying to a question, she revealed that during the tough times, she even attempted suicide. She said (via MARCA):

"To this we add that my husband failed me in the hardest moment of my life, I've already said it, I had a suicide attempt because I couldn't take it anymore."

In December 2022, Dani Alves was arrested in Barcelona on charges of sexual assault against a 23-year-old in a nightclub. He initially denied all the changes, however, he was jailed without bail immediately after the testimonies from the alleged victim, and witnesses were presented to the Judge.

According to BBC, Alves's trial is expected to take place between February 5 to 7, 2024. Moreover, he can also face a nine to fifteen-year jail term if he gets found guilty of sexual assault.

Outside prison, Joana Sanz has also gone through horrific incidents. In August 2023, Sanz revealed that she had been stalked by a person charged with crimes such as gun possession and domestic violence.

Dani Alves's mother came forward to support her son

Dani Alves's mother, Lucia Alves took to social media in November and uploaded a few pictures, where she stated that she loves her son the same, despite him being behind bars.

The former Paris Saint-Germain defender was arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 23-year-old woman in a bathroom at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona on December 30, 2022.

However, while her son is behind bars, Lucia Alves said (via MARCA):

"My family is my life, I love them to infinity. I know that my son is in prison, but I love him, it is beyond anyone what God has united, no one can separate us."

She added:

"I know that my son bothered people so much that the Judas traitors took him away from me, but my faith in God cannot be taken away, I remain strong."

As soon as the Brazilian defender was jailed, Universidad Nacional also immediately terminated their contract with the 40-year-old. Also, his then-wife Joana Sanz announced her decision to divorce him.