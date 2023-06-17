"He lacks a bit of heart" - Chelsea pundit warns Arsenal against Kai Havertz move

Radio broadcaster Jason Cundy has warned Arsenal against signing Kai Havertz from Chelsea. He believes that the German goes missing in games and drifts out quickly.

SPORT1 have reported that Havertz is keen on moving to Arsenal and has requested Chelsea for the move. Bayern Munich remain interested in the forward, while Real Madrid have pulled out of the deal.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Cundy claimed that Mikel Arteta is making a mistake by signing Havertz. He added that he would be concerned if he was an Arsenal fan. He said:

"Technically he is a brilliant footballer. For me, though, he lacks a bit of heart. If you are in a battle, I am not sure he is the man you want. The thing for me, if I was an Arsenal fan, that would concern me is he goes missing. He lacks a little of bit of steel, a little bit of fight, he can drift out of games very, very quickly."

Reports suggest Chelsea have put a £70 million price tag on the German, but the Gunners are yet to match the asking price.

Arsenal legend not in favor of Chelsea star joining his former side

Former Arsenal star Ray Parlour has urged the Gunners to rethink their move for Kai Havertz. He wants Mikel Arteta to sign a goalscorer and not a backup like the former Bayern Leverkusen star.

He was on talkSPORT earlier this week when he said:

"You need an out and out goalscorer, if you're Arsenal. They've got so much good backup play behind the striker, but they need someone to put the ball in the net. For me, I don't think that's the right signing. But obviously Edu and Mikel Arteta will be talking behind the scenes and thinking he can play here or there."

Parlour continued:

"There might be a plan for him. Any player coming into any club, you've got to give them a chance. But for me, it's a shame, I'd have gone for Ivan Toney but he's obviously got that ban and whether they want to take a chance with that…but he would have been the obvious choice for me."

Chelsea are in talks to sign Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal as a Havertz replacement, as per The Athletic.

