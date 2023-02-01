"I am not sure he will help them straight away" - Dietmar Hamann unconvinced by 28-year-old Manchester United player 

Liverpool legend Dietmar Hamann is unsure of Manchester United loanee Marcel Sabitzer's potential impact at Old Trafford.

The Austrian midfielder joined the Red Devils on loan from Bayern Munich with no buy option on Deadline Day (January 31). United signed Sabitzer after it was reported that Christian Eriksen is set to be out of action until April or early May.

The Danish midfielder picked up an ankle injury after a poor tackle from Andy Carroll in their FA Cup fourth-round clash on January 28.

Sabitzer, 28, was also linked with a move to Chelsea (via The Sun) but eventually joined Manchester United. However, Hamann believes that the Austrian might find it hard to hit the ground running straight away.

He told Sky Sports:

"He [Sabitzer] is a very energetic player, he has got a good engine, he can nick a goal, I think his best position is probably a bit further forward. I don’t think he is a defensive or a holding midfielder.

"I am pretty surprised Chelsea and Manchester United are interested because I am not sure he will help them straight away."

He added:

"He is a good squad player to have but whether he makes an immediate impact, I’m not sure. He is certainly not a player to replace Christian Eriksen, I think he is a box-to-box player who has got a good engine, he’s very versatile, he played full-back at times."

Sabitzer has made 24 appearances for Bayern Munich this season, contributing one goal and one assist.

Pressing monster. Marcel Sabitzer's Percentile Rank amongst Midfielders in Europe for [per 90]:

Shots - 99% [2.38]

Shots on Target - 98% [0.75]

Tackles in Final 1/3 - 97% [0.54]

SCA (defensive) - 95% [0.14]

Tackles Won - 93% [1.84]

Short Passes Completed - 92% [30.02]

Marcel Sabitzer on joining Manchester United

While Hamann might have his doubts, Sabitzer is confident that he will be able to contribute well to the Red Devils. He explained that he was excited to hear about the opportunity and wanted to move to Old Trafford.

Speaking to United's media after his unveiling as a Manchester United player, Sabitzer said:

“Sometimes in life you have to make quick and important decisions. From the moment I heard about this opportunity, I knew it was right for me. I am a competitive player; I want to win and help the club achieve its aims this season.”

He added:

“I feel that I am at my peak as a player, and that I can contribute a lot of experience and energy to the squad. I am excited to start with my new team-mates and manager and to show my qualities to Manchester United fans.”

Sabitzer joined Bayern Munich from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2021. He has since registered two goals and two assists in 54 appearances for the German giants.

