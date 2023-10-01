"I am surprised" - Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola questions Blues' decision to sell 4 stars this year

Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola is unsure about the Blues' transfer strategy in recent times and questioned the sale of some of the players this year.

The west London side have been perhaps the most active club in transfer windows since a Todd Boehly-led consortium took their ownership last summer. They have spent over £1 billion on a number of young players and also sold some key players in recent times.

Zola recently expressed his surprise at seeing the likes of Jorginho, and Mateo Kovacic being sold, telling The Times:

"I am surprised so many experienced players left. My understanding is they are planning to build a team within the next three or four years but players left that were there a long time and that won a lot – [Cesar] Azpilicueta, Jorginho, [Kai] Havertz, [Mateo] Kovacic — players that probably everyone looked up to."

He also said:

"You need those players. In difficult moments you rely on those players. So many left and that doesn’t help the situation."

Jorginho left Chelsea in the January transfer window to join Arsenal, having made 213 appearances for the Blues.

Havertz, meanwhile, also joined the Gunners in the summer for £65 million after his three-year stint at Stamford Bridge. Kovacic, on the other hand, joined Manchester City in the summer after spending five years in west London.

Azpilicueta, who made over 500 appearances for Chelsea, captaining them to multiple trophies during his 11-year stint, joined Atletico Madrid in the summer.

Chelsea on signing a striker in January transfer window

Even after spending around £1 billion in three transfer windows, the Blues have struggled hugely on the pitch. They finished 12th in the Premier League last season and scored just 38 goals in 38 games.

Chelsea's fates haven't turned much this season as they are 15th after six games, having scored just five goals. Striker Nicolas Jackson, who arrived from Villarreal in the summer, has scored just two goals in eight games across competitions.

In a pre-match press conference ahead of their Premier League clash at Fulham on October 2, Mauricio Pochettino was asked about potential January signings. He replied (via Football.London):

"The relationship and the communication is very good with the directors and the sporting directors. When the transfer window closed, I said I need to be more involved now. Things can change until January. Now we need to work and try to recover Nkunku and Armando Broja and provide the team more goals."

While Christopher Nkunku is out for a few months due to injury, Armando Broja only returned to action last week after a long-term injury.