“I would be surprised if he didn’t get it!” – Arsene Wenger picks 2023 Ballon d’Or winner amid Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland battle

Legendary football manager Arsene Wenger conveyed his preference for the 2023 Ballon d'Or winner, choosing Lionel Messi over Erling Haaland, moments before the official announcement.

The former Arsenal boss stated that he'd be astonished if the 36-year-old maestro fails to bag the award, considering his pivotal contribution to Argentina's win in the 2022 World Cup.

Having managed the Gunners from 1996 to 2018, Wenger is currently serving as FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development. As reported by beIN SPORTS, the 74-year-old French icon backed Lionel Messi to win the Ballon d'Or and also thanked the Argentinian for the pleasure he has provided to the world through his football.

Expand Tweet

Lionel Messi's lack of international success, before 2021, was often used as an argument against him by football pundits and fans. Commenting on this, Wenger remarked that the former Barcelona legend deserves to win the 2023 Ballon d'Or, having successfully led Argentina to World Cup glory last year. He stated:

"On the year he delivers the World Cup, I would be surprised if he didn't get it!"

According to several reports, Lionel Messi is expected to secure the most prestigious individual award in football, with the official confirmation just moments away.

The Inter Miami forward scored seven goals in the competition and grabbed the Golden Ball at the tournament as La Albiceleste romped to their first World Cup title in 36 years. He also netted 21 goals and provided 20 assists as PSG secured a domestic double, including the Ligue 1 title and the French Super Cup.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland is La Pulga's main competitor for the 2023 Ballon d'Or. The Norwegian striker had an unbelievable season at the Etihad last term, bagging 52 goals in 53 games. Erling Haaland's contributions proved to be instrumental for his side as Manchester City secured a continental treble, including their first-ever UCL title.

Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland make their 16th and 2nd appearance at the Ballon d'Or ceremony, respectively

Due to his unparalleled record at Ballon d'Or ceremonies, Messi's name has been synonymous with the coveted title for many years now. A nod in 2023 meant that the Argentina captain would be making his 16th appearance at the ceremony this evening.

Messi has also made the podium a whopping 13 times, winning the award a record seven times, finishing second five times, and ending up in third place once. Messi is only behind Cristiano Ronaldo in the all-time Ballon d'Or nomination chart, with the Portuguese legend having 18 nominations to his name.

On the other hand, Erling Haaland, 23, has already made it to the final 30-man shortlist of the award two times, despite his tender age. Having secured 10th place in 2022, Erling Haaland will have to settle for second place this term, if the rumors are to be believed.